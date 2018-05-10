Restore security to Kapedo, Turkana, MPs tell state

Three ODM Turkana MPs have given the state a seven day ultimatum to address the insecurity situation in Kapedo area and some parts Turkana or face unspecified consequences.

Led by Turkana Senator Prof. Malachy Imana, Jeremiah Lomorukai (Loima) and Daniel Lopede (Turkana Central) the MPs said they may be forced to take the law into their own hands if the government fails to restore sanity to Kapedo and its borders.

Last week, bandits suspected to be from the Pokot community killed at least 4 people in Kapedo, three of whom were school children.

“We are ready as Turkana leaders. If the government does not want to protect our community, we shall do so,” Loima MP, Jeremiah Lomorukai told a press conference at Parliament buildings.

“We are ready us Turkanans, If the government does not come forth to protect us, we are ready to protect our children, pregnant mothers and our elderly persons from being killed by Pokots,” he added.

The lawmakers lamented that some political leaders from Baringo County have inciting Pokots into claiming ownership of Kapedo yet while they know too well the Turkana community are the rightful owners of Kapedo.

They singled out Tiaty MP William Kamket among the leaders whom they said has been inciting locals of Kapedo against the Turkana community and called for his arrest

“We want the government to come clean who is William Kamket, why he cannot be arrested, what he has, what makes himself different from the rest of the leadership in Kenya,” visibly angry Lomorukai noted.

Kamket, who has in past charged with incitement charges, they said has shunned all peaceful meeting carried in his constituency only to incite his community against the Turkana Community.

However, they wondered why he has not been arrested yet evidence available incriminates him of incitement.

The MPs warned that they will not seize any inch of Kapedo to Baringo County or any other county as they were the rightful owners of Kapedo.

Further, the legislators said the fight for the control of Kapedo had nothing to do with cattle rustling but the fight for control of resources.

“That, not anymore shall we entertain claims which are contrary to the fact that Kapedo, is in Turkana,” Senator Emana declared.