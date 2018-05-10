[PHOTOS] DJ Sash and DJ Adrian drop the beat at News Café one year anniversary bash

News Café’s one year anniversary event was held on April 27th, 2018 from 7pm – 3am. Between 7pm – 11pm, the crowd were entertained by DJ Sash, with DJ Adrian taking over from 11pm.

The first 50 guests after 7pm were treated to free shots of Johnnie Walker, the main sponsor for the event.

The night was fun filled with two winning dancers each getting a shopping voucher worth Ksh1000 courtesy of Chandarana Supermarket, Rosslyn Riviera Branch.