Newspaper summaries – May 10, 2018

Daily Nation

Court told Martha Karua won in stations agents were ‘barred’

Narc Kenya party leader Marth Karua won in most of the polling stations she claims her agents were denied access to by electoral commission officials, the High Court in Kerugoya was told Tuesday. Justice Lucy Gitari heard that in polling stations like Mukunduri, Kianjege, Kiaga, Gitwe, Gatuto, Kimunye and Kibingu, among others, where the agents were locked out, Ms Karua defeated her rival, Anne Waiguru. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), through lawyer Joe Kathungu, while cross-examining Ms Karua, asked how she garnered more votes in the stations where her agents were barred from by the poll presiding officers.

Muturi, Lusaka given 7 days to respond to gender rule case

House Speakers have seven days to submit additional affidavits in a case filed by women rights organisations over implementation of the two-thirds gender rule. Centre for Rights Education Awareness (CREAW) and the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) are challenging the gender composition of the National Assembly and Senate. Justice Chacha Mwita directed National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka to file their additional affidavits alongside a draft bill that seeks to address the two-thirds gender principle in both Houses.

Arrest wanted goons, Mike Sonko tells police

Governor Mike Sonko has distanced himself from goons who assaulted a businessman at Hotel Boulevard in Nairobi last week. The victim, Mr Timothy Muriuki, is a member of the Nairobi Central Business District Association, and was roughed up by five men as he addressed a press conference on the state of Nairobi County at the city hotel. The Nairobi County governor said claims that he has links with the five men are just hearsay, a rumour. The five now are in the police wanted list with a Sh500, 000 bounty on each of their heads.

The Standard

Eight people killed after Patel Dam bursts its banks in Solai, Nakuru

At least eight people were killed and hundreds of families displaced after Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, burst its banks Wednesday night. The dam breached its banks, sweeping away hundreds of homes in the neighbourhood, including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm, which borders the water reservoir. Rescue operation by Kenya Red Cross and Nakuru County disaster management teams went into Thursday morning and up to 40 people have been rescued from the mud and taken to hospitals. Many are feared trapped at the mud as rescue mission goes on.

EALA MP Simon Mbugua faces robbery with violence charges

East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua alongside two others have been charged with robbery with violence. The suspects are accused of stealing Sh 100, 000 from former Nairobi Central Business District Association official Timothy Muruiki in the April 30 assault incident. The MP was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and taken to Central police station for interrogation over links to the hired goons who attacked Muruiki. The government had placed a Sh2.5 million bounty on the five people who violently bundled Muriuki out of Hotel Boulevard on April 30.

Boinnet faults Judiciary for ruling on Ng’ang’a case

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has blamed the Judiciary for the acquittal of televangelist James Nganga who had been accused of causing the death of a woman by driving dangerously in 2015. Boinnet said he was confident the Police Service had not bungled the investigations of the case and that was why they were not satisfied with the Court’s decision. He said police had presented a watertight case in court with the hope of securing a conviction.

The Star

Inside the Kenya-Cuba doctors deal

The national government and counties will share the costs of the 100 Cuban doctors expected in the country in two weeks. A memorandum signed between Kenya and Cuba seen by the Star shows that the specialists will arrive on May 28 and proceed to the counties, with each county getting at least two. They will work hand-in-hand with their Kenyan counterparts to roll out a range of medical services that are expected to radically change how a large number of life-threatening diseases are managed.

How mission hospitals saved Kenyans from polio burden

Vaccinations by mission hospitals saved Kenya from outbreaks of dangerous diseases during last year’s nurses’ strike, a new report shows. Faith-based facilities took up the vaccination during the 150 days when the medics went on strike. Government hospitals stopped the vaccination during the strike. The mission hospitals overstretched their capacity by 300 per cent to fill the gap. The report contained in the Kenya Health Information System says the immunisation saved Kenya from possible outbreaks of polio and measles.

How rogue IEBC staff minted cash from sale of voters’ data

The IEBC has found itself in the eye of another storm after it emerged that staff within its ICT department illegally sold private voter data to politicians in the 2017 General Election. Strathmore University’s Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology has revealed in a report that some IEBC employees shared private voter data with politicians, who then used it to send campaign messages to several citizens. Two individuals that vied for Member of County Assembly positions yesterday confirmed to the Star that voter data was up for sale in the run up to the elections.

Business Daily

Sollatek drives growth with green energy

Electronics equipment firm Sollatek is riding the wave of increased power connectivity and consumption to expand its business and introduce green energy products in the East African market. The company, which trades in voltage protection and solar technology products for commercial and domestic use, is best known for its fridge guard —which has become a common feature in most Kenyan homes. Saleem Abdulla, the Sollatek Electronics (Kenya) managing director, says voltage protection remains the firm’s primary business even as it continues to diversify into green energy with solar products.

Fresh Iran sanctions set to hit Kenyan tea exporters

Tea exports to Iran will most likely be hit by the fresh sanctions after US withdraw from a nuclear deal, coming just months after the Kenya led a marketing campaign to Tehran. Some Sh120 million owed to local traders is stuck in the country and the situation may get worse after the six-month US window for firms trading in America to stop doing business with Iran closes. President Donald Trump on Tuesday withdrew the US from the nuclear deal, just three years after sanctions were lifted following an agreement between Tehran and five western powers.

Coffee price at Nairobi auction rises 11pc on high quality beans

Coffee prices at the weekly Nairobi auction rose 11 per cent to reverse the previous trend of poor prices. The average price of a 50-kilo bag increased from Sh9,900 registered last week to Sh11,400 in the latest sale held on Tuesday at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE). The value has been falling in the last couple of months after registering impressive results from January to February on account of high quality beans.