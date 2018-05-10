News headlines

News highlights

Health Ministry begins screening for Ebola

The Ministry of Health will commence screening of all travellers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Busia and Malaba border points following cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki says the government has also installed thermal guns at the border points to detect elevated temperatures. Kariuki said in a statement that her ministry has also established The National Health Emergencies Council that will act expeditiously to prevent any importation of Ebola or any other disease of public health importance.

Education Ministry to continue school feeding programme in ASAL regions

The Ministry of Education is set to continue with the school feeding program in arid and semi-arid areas with the World Food Programme (WFP), which has been sponsoring the program, set to exit in June. Speaking during the launch of National School Meals and Nutrition Strategy 2017-2022, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said that the government has set aside enough funds in preparation for the program takeover later this year.

Moses Wetangula urges Uhuru to resolve IEBC issues before leaving office

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for not putting pressure on the IEBC to deliver credible elections going forward. The Senator argued that unresolved challenges undermining the independence of the electoral agency to conduct free, fair and credible elections have contributed to political unrest every five years. Wetangula was speaking at a Senate debate on Uhuru’s State of the Nation address.

Business highlights

Uhuru says free trade deal will benefit both Kenya and Djibouti

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement offers Kenya and Djibouti opportunity to increase public and private partnerships towards better prosperity. President Kenyatta said the agreement provides solutions to remove bottlenecks that have traditionally hampered intra-Africa trade. The Head of State spoke at State House, Nairobi, when he and the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted a State Banquet in honour of Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is in the country for a three day State Visit.

KDIC plans to charge banks premiums based on risk

Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) has announced plans to review the current flat rate premium model on Bank’s deposits to risk-based premium model in a move that is expected to instill market discipline and safeguard bank depositors. The flat rate premium model is where banks give KCID 0.15% of total deposits to caution depositors in case the bank falls The introduction of the new model will see the scrapping of the current rate of 0.15% of total deposits held and in its place introduce a system where premium charged will be based on an individual bank’s risk appetite.

KDIC Chief Executive Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud said the review of the premium rate is in line with global best practice and will provide an incentive for sound Risk management by reducing the premiums charged to banks with better risk profiles while increasing premiums for those with a high-risk appetite.

ERC puts more pressure on building owners to install solar powered water heaters

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is putting more pressure on building owners to install solar powered water heaters. Property owners risk a Ksh1 million fine or one year in jail after the regulator started vetting buildings to check for compliance with solar heating rules. The ERC says its inspectors have started carrying out random checks following the lapse of the September 25 deadline for installing solar systems.

Sports highlights

Ayub Timbe handed three match ban

Kenyan-born and China based winger Ayub Timbe was slapped with a three match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Timbe has also been fined Ksh1 millionn (US$10,000) by the CAF following an incident in the first qualification match against Sierra Leone last June, having been accused by the referee of using offensive language towards him. As such, Harambee Stars has been dealt a major blow ahead of the next three 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers seeing as Timbe will now miss September’s game against Ghana in Nairobi and both home and away fixtures against Ethiopia.

Huddersfield survive as Chelsea falter following 1-1 draw

Huddersfield secured their Premier League status for next season and severely dented Chelsea’s top-four hopes by battling to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. This latest performance of grit and outstanding defensive organisation, plus a famous goal by Laurent Depoitre (50), all-but relegates Swansea City, who need a 10-goal swing on the final day to turn the tables on Southampton. For Chelsea, Marcos Alonso’s equaliser (60) wasn’t enough to deny the tenacious Terriers, who survived a late onslaught from the Blues, with goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in fine form – including an incredible one-handed save to deny Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona thrash Villarreal 5-1

Barcelona are now two games away from going the entire La Liga season unbeaten after a comfortable 5-1 victory over Villarreal. First-half goals from Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho and Lionel Messi put Barcelona into a commanding lead. Villarreal responded in the second with a strike which heavily defected off Nicola Sansone, but Ousmane Dembele turned on the style late on, tapping in the hosts’ fourth in the 88th minute before he coolly dinked in his second of the night in injury time.