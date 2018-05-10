Afternoon sports highlights – May 10, 2018

Mourinho expects Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho says he expects Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer but hinted the decision is up to the player. Pogba was offered to Manchester City in January by his agent Mino Raiola, according to Pep Guardiola, and reports in Scotland this week claim he has also been offered to Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus. Mourinho said last month that there is “no chance” goalkeeper David de Gea would be leaving Old Trafford, but he could only guarantee that neither he nor United want to sell Pogba in the upcoming transfer window, and that the player has not asked to leave thus far.

Man City star Leroy Sane to delay contract talks until after World Cup

Leroy Sane is ready to follow Gabriel Jesus in delaying Manchester City contract talks until after the World Cup. The German winger has had a sensational season at the Etihad, helping City storm to the Premier League title. He also won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, and is tipped to be a star of this season’s tournament in Russia. But he is expected to wait until after the campaign with Germany to thrash out terms over a new long-term deal.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal’s future in question, says former Wales Striker

Swansea have a crucial decision to make over the future of Carlos Carvalhal as they face Premier League relegation, says former Wales striker Iwan Roberts. A home loss to Southampton on Tuesday, coupled with Huddersfield’s draw at Chelsea the following night, means Swansea are almost certain to go down. The Swans must beat Stoke while Saints lose at Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in Sunday’s final round of games.