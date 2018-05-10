Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Patel Dam bursts, killing more than 20

At least twenty seven people have been killed when Patel Dam burst overnight flooding villages in the Subukia area of Nakuru County. The toll, the highest in a single flood-related incident now brings to over 160 the number of people who have died countrywide as a result of floods since heavy rains started in March. The Wednesday night incident occurred at around 9 o’clock in the evening when Patel Dam broke its banks sweeping villages in the Solai area of Subukia. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi flew from Nairobi to lead the operation on Thursday morning and was set to issue a statement over the tragedy at the private dam used for irrigation and fish farming.

Families affected by floods assured of government support

The Government now claims it has distributed food worth 600 million shillings to flood victims across the country. Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said the amount is part of the government’s efforts to salvage the situation that has left thousands marooned by floods in the country. In a statement, the PS noted that the government has also supplied large quantities of medicine to avert the spread of diseases in affected areas.

Roads Authority tears down Nairobi shops

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has today demolished shops in Nairobi’s Westlands area to pave the way for an expansion project. The curio shops were torn down for the expansion of Lower Kabete and Peponi Roads. KURA had issued a notice in 2016 for the demolition citing the redesign of the two roads to ease traffic congestion on the route.

Business highlights

Shelter Afrique seeks permission to reschedule Ksh13 billion debt payment

Mortgage company, Shelter Afrique is expected to convene a crucial meeting today with the holders of a bond it issued in 2013 seeking their permission to reschedule repayments of Ksh13 billion debt it owes 10 development finance institutions. Shelter Afrique’s decision to seek a compromise with its financiers comes as it prepares to meet bondholders’ claims in less than six months. Shelter Afrique listed Ksh5 billion five-year medium-term unsecured notes on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in 2013 with a September 28, 2018 maturity date.

Chinese investor moves to construct housing units in Ngara

Zeyun Yang, a Chinese investor operating in Kenya, will construct eight 34-storey blocks, each housing 1,632 families, at Ngara estate just outside the Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). Mr Yang through his firm Erdemann Property said Rier Estate Housing Development will include a shopping complex with 60 outlets, enabling residents to access essential purchases within the mixed-use facility. The project, standing on a 2.302 hectares, will see 537 units of three bedrooms, 1,088 two bedrooms and seven one-bedroomed houses set up.

Produce prices rise following heavy rains

Flooding has cut off major roads linking farmers to produce sellers thereby driving up the cost of vegetables. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, a 64 kg box of tomatoes is currently retailing at between Ksh6,500 and Ksh8,500 in major towns. The price has shot up by about Ksh1,000 from February. The prices of potatoes have also gone up from as low as Ksh1,500 for a 50kg bag in February to as high as Ksh3000 this month.

Sports highlights

Mourinho expects Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho says he expects Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer but hinted the decision is up to the player. Pogba was offered to Manchester City in January by his agent Mino Raiola, according to Pep Guardiola, and reports in Scotland this week claim he has also been offered to Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus. Mourinho said last month that there is “no chance” goalkeeper David de Gea would be leaving Old Trafford, but he could only guarantee that neither he nor United want to sell Pogba in the upcoming transfer window, and that the player has not asked to leave thus far.

Man City star Leroy Sane to delay contract talks until after World Cup

Leroy Sane is ready to follow Gabriel Jesus in delaying Manchester City contract talks until after the World Cup. The German winger has had a sensational season at the Etihad, helping City storm to the Premier League title. He also won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, and is tipped to be a star of this season’s tournament in Russia. But he is expected to wait until after the campaign with Germany to thrash out terms over a new long-term deal.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal’s future in question, says former Wales Striker

Swansea have a crucial decision to make over the future of Carlos Carvalhal as they face Premier League relegation, says former Wales striker Iwan Roberts. A home loss to Southampton on Tuesday, coupled with Huddersfield’s draw at Chelsea the following night, means Swansea are almost certain to go down. The Swans must beat Stoke while Saints lose at Manchester City with a 10-goal swing in Sunday’s final round of games.