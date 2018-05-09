Stop blackmailing President Kenyatta, Ouda tells Rift Valley MPs

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda has cautioned a section of Rift Valley Members Of Parliament against blackmailing President Uhuru Kenyatta into endorsing Deputy William Ruto as his successor ahead of the 2022 general elections. Mr Ouda questioned the MPs’ motives in seeking an endorsement from President Kenyatta yet the country was not in any campaign mood.

He held that it is inappropriate for politicians to issue ultimatums and threaten the President.

“It is very sad to see the likes of Senator Kipchumba Murkomen threatening the President, I don’t think it is right, its incorrect and unfortunate,” the ODM lawmaker told a press conference at Parliament Building on Wednesday.

“They should know that President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta has only one agenda; to make sure that country is brought back together and build his legacy, he must be supported,” he explained.The ODM lawmaker told the MPs to stop jeopardizing efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga in uniting Kenyans after a bruising general elections and told them to instead refocus their energies in supporting the building bridges initiative.

“I want to remind them that, it’s the other day that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt. Hon Raila Odinga meet, shook hands and decided to bring together this country,”

“Right now, the main agenda as leaders is to support the handshake between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as they are the two individuals with the largest political base bring back the nation fabric that was torn during the august elections,” he noted.

The legislator reminded his colleagues that the Kenya is largely disintegrated country because of elections and it was not correct to put the country in an electioneering mood.

Further, he told off Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen for continuously insisting that Deputy President William Ruto was the only ideal presidential candidate for 2022 elections.

“The country is not interested in theatrics led by Murkomen and Duale , we are not ready to be treated to that, we are only ready to heal this nation nothing else,” he cautioned saying that it’s not only William Ruto who can be president, as kenya has leaders who can president of this country,”

“We are not interested in 2022 succession politics, it is not about William Ruto alone no, don’t say it must be William Ruto alone, that is not correct ,” he cautioned.

The MP lawmaker explained that the nation has and moving forward to 2022, the country will have very many presidential candidates with great potential to become president of Kenya.

“They should know 2022, will not be about threats , but your qualifications, your character, how many friends you have made ,how you been relating with us, it will not be about endorsement. So please stop placing your guns on president Uhuru Kenyatta’s head, let the man be , let him do his job,”

He, however, came to the defense of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi whom has been on the receiving end from the Jubilee MPs and warned them to stop bashing the senator for expressing his intention to vie for presidency.

“It is not correct to continue bashing Gideon Moi, he has his democratic right to vie for president, let him convince Kenyans just William Ruto will do, Kenyans will decide,” he said.