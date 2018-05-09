Sports highlights – May 9, 2018

KPL Clubs given June 30 deadline to comply with licensing rules

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has set June 30 as the deadline date for Kenyan Premier League clubs to submit their documents for the 2018-2019 Club Licensing assessment.All the 18 clubs competing in the top flight league will be evaluated on five criterias; Administration & Personnel, Club Infrastructure, Finance, Legal, and Sporting.Clubs which will score less than 50% during the licence process will be relegated to a lower division, while those who will score between 50% and 69%, will be issued a provisional licence.

West Brom relegated from Premier League

West Bromwich Albion have been relegated from the Premier League after Southampton won 1-0 at Swansea City on Tuesday night.That result left West Brom five points from safety with one game remaining, Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.It means their eight-year stay in the top flight comes to an end.

Swansea fall 0-1 to Southampton as Manolo Gabbiadini scores second-half winner

Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini brought Southampton close to safety as they saw off Swansea 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium, confirming West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League.The result means Swansea must hope they beat Stoke on Sunday and Huddersfield lose their last two games, while Southampton will be safe barring a defeat against Manchester City and a large goal swing towards Swansea.Gabbiadini grabbed the winner with 17 minutes remaining after a scramble inside the penalty area, one of few clear-cut opportunities in a nervy encounter.