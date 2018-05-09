Newspaper summaries – May 9, 2018

Daily Nation

Raila pushes for law changes to cut powers of president

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is rooting for constitutional amendments to see through the nine-point agenda he agreed on with President Uhuru Kenyatta two months ago. On Tuesday he rallied his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party troops behind a proposal to restructure the Executive and introduce a three-tier system of governance.To achieve the envisaged changes, the ODM leader said, a series of public events will be organised across the country to outline the terms of the March 9 meeting, commonly referred to as The Handshake, to Kenyans.

MP Simon Mbugua, 4 others seized for attack on city trader

A member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Mr Simon Mbugua, and three other people were locked up at the Central Police Station in Nairobi in connection with last week’s assault on a businessman.Police arrested Mr Mbugua, Anthony Otieno Aboo alias Jamal, Solomon Benjamin Onyango alias Solo, and Stephen Sangira, at the Sagret Hotel in Nairobi. Mr Mbugua has been linked to five men who pounced on Nairobi Central Business District Association member Timothy Muriuki as he addressed the media at the Hotel Boulevard on Monday last week.

Wilson Sossion threatens fresh court action

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has threatened to return to court if his deputy, and alleged successor, fails to comply with court orders.Through lawyer Jackson Awele Onyango, Mr Sossion said that Mr Hesbon Otieno has continued to hold himself as the Knut secretary-general despite a court order issued last week, stopping anybody from taking over his office.

The Standard

Police ask public to avoid crowded places as Ramadhan approaches

Police have asked the public to be careful and avoid crowded places as the holy month of Ramadhan approaches, citing fear of terror attacks. They said terrorist organisations such as ISIS, Al Qaeda and Al Shabaab had issued ‘fatwas’ that could see increased attacks during the holy month that begins next Tuesday. Police said they were doing all within their means to prevent the terrorists from entering the country, but added that it was also advisable for the public to be cautious.

Matiang’i vows to cut officers assigned to VIPs by half

The number of police officers assigned to VIPs will be cut by half if Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has his way. There are 12,000 officers assigned to various VIPs in various capacities. Some are stationed at the gates of properties owned by the VIPs, even in places where the owners hardly ever visit. “We will reduce the levels of VIP protection by 50 per cent by July this year so that the officers can be deployed to protect life and property of ordinary citizens,” Dr Matiangi said.

NASA picks Senator Malala to deputise Orengo

The National Super Alliance yesterday unanimously picked Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as Senate Deputy Leader of Minority. Mr Malala is replacing Siaya Senator James Orengo, who in March was elected by Opposition senators to replace Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula in an acrimonious process that split the coalition. Mr Wetang’ula skipped yesterday’s vote held at County Hall and attended by 18 senators.

The Star

Death toll hits 113 as 10 counties flooded

At least 113 people have died in the last two months and another 260,0000 displaced as raging floods wreak havoc across the country.And yet weather experts are warning of more heavy rains in the next few days in an unusual departure from traditional weather patterns.The Ministry of Devolution, the United Nations office in Nairobi and the Red Cross say 10 counties are the worst affected.

Raila says Constitutional changes will help fix Kenya’s perennial ills

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has given the clearest signal that amendment of the Constitution may be inevitable to actualise the unity deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.In what is likely to deepen suspicions in the ruling Jubilee Party and renew political contests in the country, Raila said resolution of some of the issues agreed in the handshake will require changes to the supreme law.His statement yesterday appeared to suggest he and Uhuru may have informally agreed that a referendum would be inescapable.

Activist wants IEBC to refund presidential repeat poll cash

Activist Isaac Aluochier has moved to court to compel the IEBC to refund the Sh12 billion spent on the repeat presidential election.Aluochier said IEBC commissioners contravened the elections laws in carrying out the repeal poll and wasted public funds.He argues that the commissioners had a duty to conduct a credible election in August. Had IEBC not made mistakes, public funds would not have been wasted.

Business Daily

Mechanisation has not led to job loss in tea sector, says official

Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA) says natural attrition including death, retirement, resignation and termination are the main reason for reduction in the number of workers.The lobby said its statistics indicate that even with tea plucking mechanisation, less than 10 per cent of the labour force has been shed in the plantation sector over the last 10 years.

Mworia, Mbaru to leave the NSE board of directors

Centum Groupchief executive James Mworia is exiting the board of the self-listed Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) after serving for three years.A notice to shareholders on the upcoming annual general meeting to be held on May 30 in Nairobi, signed by company secretary John Maonga, indicates that despite Mr Mworia being eligible for reappointment he has opted not to seek re-election.

MPs’ mileage claims drop by Sh1bn

MPs’ domestic mileage claims for the six months to December dropped by Sh1 billion as the legislators reduced their movement to focus on campaigning in constituencies, a fresh report by the Controller of Budget shows.The reduction in mileage claims also reflect the impact of a cut in MPs’ pay between July and December, before the High Court suspended the review that had been gazetted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).The Controller of Budget (CoB) report shows that Members of Parliament spent Sh913 million on domestic travel in the first half of the year compared to Sh1.9 billion in a similar period a year prior.