News headlines

News highlights

IEBC backs petition to protect Commissioners from getting sacked

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now backing a petition filed by activist Okiya Omtatah seeking to stop the National Assembly from removing three remaining commissioners from office.In a responding affidavit filed at the High Court’s Constitutional and Human Rights Division last Friday, Chairperson Wafula Chebukati backed an application lodged by Omtatah on April 26 inviting the court to grant conservatory orders that would effectively bar the National Assembly from restructuring the commission by sending Chebukati and Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu packing.In his application, Omtatah challenged the constitutionality of the fifth paragraph in the Second Schedule of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act (2011), which sets the quorum for commission plenary sessions at five.

Eduction Ministry to take over school feeding programme from WFP

Kenya’s Ministry of Education is set to launch National School Meals and Nutritional Strategy for the period between 2017–2022.The launching which is set for Wednesday this week is seen as the Ministry’s preparation to take over school feeding programs in Arid and Semi–Arid areas in the country with World Food Program (WFP), who have been sponsors of the program set for exit in June this year.The strategy which was formulated in collaboration with the Brazilian National Schools Meals Program (BNSMP) aims at not only providing meals in schools but also meet the nutritional needs of the school going children.

Kakamega Senator elected Deputy Minority Leader

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been unanimously elected the Senate Deputy Minority Leader through consensus.Malala was elected after his Narok counterpart Ledama Ole Kina who had also shown interest in the position voluntarily stepped down.While announcing the outcome Tuesday at Parliament buildings, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo reaffirmed the coalition’s unity.

Business highlights

Ekeza Sacco settles dispute with Commissioner for Cooperative Development

Ekeza Sacco has withdrawn a case it had filed in April imputing the decision by Commissioner for Cooperative Development to shut it over failure to comply with the set by laws. Judge Pauline Nyamweya today marked the matter as withdrawn after the Sacco informed the court that an agreement has been reached with the state agency.The Cooperative Development had ordered its closure for failing to operate independently from another firm known as Gakuyo Real Estate.

African growth picks up but debt remains a concern, says IMF

Growth across sub-Saharan African will rise to 3.4% this year from 2.8% in 2017, but in the continent’s poorest countries, debt is a major burden, the IMF said on Tuesday.Top performers are Benin, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Senegal and Tanzania, the International Monetary Fund said.Their economies expanded by six percent or more in 2017 and will maintain strong growth over the medium term, it said.

Kenya leads East Africa in electricity access

Kenya boasts the highest access to electricity in East Africa, according to the latest report from the World Bank tracking global achievements in sustainable energy for all.According to The Energy Progress Report covering the period up to 2016, electricity access rate in Kenya stood at 56 percent, compared to Tanzania at 32.8 percent, Rwanda at 29.37 percent, Uganda at 26.7 percent and Burundi at 7.5 percent.The electricity access rate in the country stood at 73.42 percent as at the end of April 2018, owing to various national electrification projects that have been undertaken by Kenya Power.

Sports highlights

KPL Clubs given June 30 deadline to comply with licensing rules

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has set June 30 as the deadline date for Kenyan Premier League clubs to submit their documents for the 2018-2019 Club Licensing assessment.All the 18 clubs competing in the top flight league will be evaluated on five criterias; Administration & Personnel, Club Infrastructure, Finance, Legal, and Sporting.Clubs which will score less than 50% during the licence process will be relegated to a lower division, while those who will score between 50% and 69%, will be issued a provisional licence.

West Brom relegated from Premier League

West Bromwich Albion have been relegated from the Premier League after Southampton won 1-0 at Swansea City on Tuesday night.That result left West Brom five points from safety with one game remaining, Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.It means their eight-year stay in the top flight comes to an end.

Swansea fall 0-1 to Southampton as Manolo Gabbiadini scores second-half winner

Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini brought Southampton close to safety as they saw off Swansea 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium, confirming West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League.The result means Swansea must hope they beat Stoke on Sunday and Huddersfield lose their last two games, while Southampton will be safe barring a defeat against Manchester City and a large goal swing towards Swansea.Gabbiadini grabbed the winner with 17 minutes remaining after a scramble inside the penalty area, one of few clear-cut opportunities in a nervy encounter.