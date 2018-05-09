Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru holds bilateral talks with President of Djibouti

President Uhuru Kenyatta today welcomed Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh to State House, Nairobi, with an elaborate State reception complete with a 21-gun salute.

President Kenyatta and the Djibouti leader will hold bilateral talks whose focus would be cooperation in trade, livestock management, vocational training, promotion and protection of investment and exemption of visa for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

Additional areas of discussion between the two leaders include partnership in the tourism sector, geothermal energy; expansion of bilateral trade and investment; collaboration in the air transport sector by increasing Kenya Airways passenger flights to Djibouti and introduction of cargo flights through which the two nations can increase volume of trade in the assorted agricultural products including coffee and tea, among others.

Stop blackmailing President Kenyatta, Ouda tells Rift Valley MPs

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda has cautioned a section of Rift Valley Members Of Parliament against blackmailing President Uhuru Kenyatta into endorsing Deputy William Ruto as his successor ahead of the 2022 general elections. Mr Ouda questioned the MPs’ motives in seeking an endorsement from President Kenyatta yet the country was not in any campaign mood.

He held that it is inappropriate for politicians to issue ultimatums and threaten the President.

“It is very sad to see the likes of Senator Kipchumba Murkomen threatening the President, I don’t think it is right, its incorrect and unfortunate,” the ODM lawmaker told a press conference at Parliament Building on Wednesday.

“They should know that President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta has only one agenda; to make sure that country is brought back together and build his legacy, he must be supported,” he explained.The ODM lawmaker told the MPs to stop jeopardizing efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga in uniting Kenyans after a bruising general elections and told them to instead refocus their energies in supporting the building bridges initiative.

Government forms taskforce to investigate suspiciously low water levels at Ndakaini Dam

The government has formed a task force to establish the reasons for low water levels at Ndakaini Dam The dam is the largest source of water for Nairobi. Its water levels have been low despite recent heavy rains. Principal Secretary for Water Joseph Irungu says the task force will be required to look into all issues surrounding the management of the dam that has been the centre of concern for months now.This follows worries that the levels of dam remained drastically low, despite the heavy rainfall being experienced in the country.

Business highlights

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

The Gauteng Province in South Africa has endorsed the African Development Bank’s November 2018 Africa Investment Forum as a world-class initiative that is uniquely positioned to transform the continent’s development landscape. Gauteng Province will host the Bank’s inaugural forum from November 7-9, 2018 at the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg.

Speaking after a high-level meeting with the African Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina, in Johannesburg, the Premier of the host Province, David Makhura, said, “The Africa Investment Forum is more than a Forum. We in Africa are tired of talks about investment after which nothing happens.”

“The African Development Bank is doing in a great job working with other multilateral development partners, private equity funds, the private sector, and governments to crowd in investment into our continent. Gauteng is ready and excited to host the event here in Johannesburg,” he added.

Ruto urges NSE to list more firms

Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to come up with a plan that will see more firms listed. He said it was ironical that the NSE is ranked fifth largest in Africa yet only a few number of firms control close to 80% of its activities.

While appreciating that deeper reforms need to be done to attract more firms to list at the Exchange, Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Odundo said that incentives such as the withholding tax on dividends and interest income had done little to bring new players on board.

KRA moves to curb sale of illicit cigarettes

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said the country will ratify the World Health Organisation’s treaty on combating illicit global trade in cigarettes before the July 2 deadline.Countries that ratify the protocol are required to track and trace production and sale of tobacco in their jurisdictions, keep records as well as monitor and regulate transit and online sales.Signatories are also obligated to share information, offer mutual legal assistance and extradite suspects in illicit tobacco trade.

Sports highlights

Everton star Wayne Rooney considers move to Washington with DC United

Everton’s Wayne Rooney is reportedly eyeing a sensational switch to Washington with DC United. The Everton captain’s representative Paul Stretford has been in the USA in recent weeks to discuss terms and talks have been described as positive. It is believed a deal could be agreed that sees Rooney sign for DC United – based in Washington on America’s east coast – when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.

Newcastle interested in West Brom defender Craig Dawson

Newcastle are reportedly interested in West Brom defender Craig Dawson.Dawson will be a target for a number of top-flight clubs this summer after the Baggies’ relegation was confirmed.And the Magpies are already plotting a move for the versatile Defender. Celtic are also keen on the 28-year-old.

German footbal star Manuel Neuer expected to miss World Cup

Manuel Neuer’s participation at the World Cup is in major doubt after Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes said he is unlikely to play again this season.Germany’s No 1 Neuer has not played since September after suffering a recurrence of a metatarsal fracture.He has been back in training with Bayern, but Heynckes has told kicker that he won’t play in the final Bundesliga game of the season on Saturday against Stuttgart – although he left the door open for Neuer to play some part in the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 19.