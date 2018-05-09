Afternoon sports highlights – May 9, 2018

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez to miss World Cup after ankle surgery
Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez will miss the Champions League final against Real Madrid after undergoing ankle surgery. The 20-year-old picked up the injury during England’s friendly against the Netherlands in March. Gomez is also out of England’s World Cup campaign, which begins on 18 June against Tunisia.
Arsenal Defender Laurent Koscielny set for six months out after Achilles surgery
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid last Thursday.France manager Didier Deschamps had already confirmed the centre-back would miss this summer’s World Cup.
Former football star Steven Gerrard agrees deal to become Rangers Manager
Steven Gerrard has agreed a three-year deal in principle to become Rangers Manager. Gerrard will reportedly arrive in Glasgow on Friday to officially sign his contract. Gary McAllister will be his assistant at Ibrox. Gerrard shook hands on the deal with the Rangers hierarchy late on Thursday in London following his return from Rome – where he watched Liverpool reach the Champions League final.
You might also like
3.7 million Kenyans registered as new voters
IEBC falls short of its target as 3.7 million Kenyans enlist to vote Electoral agency noted that more Kenyans registered on 14th February than on any other day The Independent
Kenya mourns the death of peacemaker Bishop Cornelius Korir
President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other leaders and Kenyans in mourning the death of peacemaker Bishop Cornelius Korir of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret. The President said Bishop Korir’s work
Tourism Ministry partners with county governments to light up towns and clean cities
The Ministry of Tourism has partnered with county governments to light up towns and clean up cities in a bid to reinvigorate the floundering sector. Kenya’s tourism industry, according to
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!