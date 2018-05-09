Afternoon sports highlights – May 9, 2018

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez to miss World Cup after ankle surgery

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez will miss the Champions League final against Real Madrid after undergoing ankle surgery. The 20-year-old picked up the injury during England’s friendly against the Netherlands in March. Gomez is also out of England’s World Cup campaign, which begins on 18 June against Tunisia.

Arsenal Defender Laurent Koscielny set for six months out after Achilles surgery

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid last Thursday.France manager Didier Deschamps had already confirmed the centre-back would miss this summer’s World Cup.

Former football star Steven Gerrard agrees deal to become Rangers Manager

Steven Gerrard has agreed a three-year deal in principle to become Rangers Manager. Gerrard will reportedly arrive in Glasgow on Friday to officially sign his contract. Gary McAllister will be his assistant at Ibrox. Gerrard shook hands on the deal with the Rangers hierarchy late on Thursday in London following his return from Rome – where he watched Liverpool reach the Champions League final.