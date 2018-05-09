Afternoon news headlines

News highlights



EALA MP and two others charged with assault

East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua and two others have been charged over the attack on Timothy Muriuki of the Nairobi Central Business District Association. Mbugua was charged alongside Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal and Benjamin Odhiambo Onyango who were all arrested on Tuesday and spent the night at the Central Police Station here in Nairobi. The three have denied robbery with violence charges after they were accused of robbing Muriuki Sh100,000 on the April 30 when he was attacked while addressing a press conference at Boulevard Hotel.

Human Rights Commission seeks fresh passport for Miguna

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has written to the State Department of Immigration asking for issuance of a fresh Kenyan passport to deported Opposition activist Miguna Miguna scheduled to return to the country on May 16. In a letter also addressed to the Directorate of Immigration and Registration of Persons, KNCHR Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori asked the government to purchase Miguna a ticket to enable him to travel from Toronto to Nairobi. Mbogori also asked for assurance that immigration officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will facilitate her commission access to monitor Miguna’s return.

Six miners trapped after Nyatike gold mine collapses

Six gold miners – Ominde Achieng, Ochieng Mwalimu, Otieno Abongo, Odhiambo Opiyo, Isaiah Otwera and Pascal Ochieng – have been trapped after a quarry they were working in collapsed in Nyatike. A seventh has been pulled out and rushed to Macalder Hospital for treatment. Macalder Chief Chris Okelo said heavy rains pounding the area might have contributed to the collapse.

Business highlights

Africa Investment Forum endorsed as a game changer for financing Africa’s infrastructure

By 2050, just 32 short years from now, Africa’s growing population will tip the scales at a whopping 2 billion, with a youth of 840 million. In the process, the continent will overtake the populations of China and India combined.Financing Africa’s development needs will require an estimated US $600-700 billion per annum. According to the African Development Bank’s African Economic Outlook 2018, of this, about US $130-170 billion a year in infrastructure will be needed.To address these challenges, the African Development Bank has launched the Africa Investment Forum, a platform to mobilize private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds and the private sector to facilitate infrastructure projects with the capacity to transform the continent.

Maximus International to set up subsidiary in Nairobi

Maximus International, an India-based consultancy, has announced the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in Nairobi Kenya. The Company added that the said WOS has plans, amongst others, to distribute and market products of the Manufacturers from India, Africa and other countries. These products would be marketed in East as well as the rest of Africa.

Kenya Railways to increase SGR freight charges in two months’ time

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) is set to review the promotional freight charges on the standard gauge rail (SGR) upwards in the next two months as the State continues to woo shippers to embrace the multi-billion shilling investment. The organisation’s business, commercial and operations team leader James Siele told Shipping and Logistics that the rates will be adjusted again in July once the promotional tariff which was introduced in January comes to an end next month.

Sports highlights

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez to miss World Cup after ankle surgery

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez will miss the Champions League final against Real Madrid after undergoing ankle surgery. The 20-year-old picked up the injury during England’s friendly against the Netherlands in March. Gomez is also out of England’s World Cup campaign, which begins on 18 June against Tunisia.

Arsenal Defender Laurent Koscielny set for six months out after Achilles surgery

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid last Thursday.France manager Didier Deschamps had already confirmed the centre-back would miss this summer’s World Cup.

Former football star Steven Gerrard agrees deal to become Rangers Manager

Steven Gerrard has agreed a three-year deal in principle to become Rangers Manager. Gerrard will reportedly arrive in Glasgow on Friday to officially sign his contract. Gary McAllister will be his assistant at Ibrox. Gerrard shook hands on the deal with the Rangers hierarchy late on Thursday in London following his return from Rome – where he watched Liverpool reach the Champions League final.