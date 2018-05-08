Morning sports highlights

Griezmann: Barcelona president says he met Atletico striker’s agent in October

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he met Antoine Griezmann’s agent this season but does not want to add to “speculation” over a move for the Atletico Madrid striker.

In January, Barca “strongly denied” claims they had agreed a deal to sign Griezmann, 27, this summer.

Atletico reported Barcelona to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach for the France forward in December.

“It was last October. It was a meeting, but nothing more,” said Bartomeu.

“There’s no need to create further speculation.”

Charlie Adam: Stoke players ‘getting away with murder for a long time’

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam says “four or five” of his team-mates have been “getting away with murder for a long time” at the relegated club.

The Potters have gone 13 games without a win and their 10-year stay in the Premier League was ended on Saturday.

“As a group you have your seven or eight who try their hardest to make it work and we failed.”

The Scot, who joined Stoke from Liverpool in 2012, added: “A lack of discipline from certain players has been embarrassing.

“I’ll be honest for the supporters, I think some players have been getting away with murder for a long time and it’s difficult for supporters. It’s not just one or two, I think there are four or five that could be counted.”

Stoke recorded three successive ninth-placed finishes under Mark Hughes, which was followed by 13th last season.

Arsenal expect to name Arsene Wenger successor before World Cup

Arsenal are confident of naming a successor to Arsene Wenger before the World Cup kicks off next month.

The Frenchman, who has two more games as manager, is leaving the club after almost 22 years.

The Gunners have no specific deadline for the recruitment process, but an announcement is expected before the tournament starts in Russia on 14 June.

Ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been linked with the job, along with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Former Arsenal midfielders Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have also been suggested as potential successors, as have Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim and three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.