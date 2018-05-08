Morning newspapers summary

Bungling police on the spot for letting pastor off the hook

Inconsistencies by key prosecution witnesses in a case in which televangelist James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre was charged with causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving in 2015 led to his acquittal and that of three others by a Limuru court.

Chief Magistrate Godfrey Oduor, who has since been transferred to Nakuru, said the prosecution witnesses, presented to the court by the police, failed to place Mr Ng’ang’a at the scene of the accident, and therefore it could not be proved that he was driving the Range Rover when the crash happened.

In the ruling, which was read by Senior Principal Magistrate Karen Njalule on Monday, Mr Oduor said evidence from the four witnesses had a lot of discrepancies. For instance, they did not say they had spotted the pastor at the scene when recording statements with the police, yet claimed they had when testifying in court.

The televangelist was charged three years ago with dangerous driving after his car crashed head-on into a Nissan March on July 26, 2015 at Manguo area in Limuru, killing Ms Mercy Njeri, who was a passenger in the Nissan.

PS Kibicho to answer on purchase of Sh650 million property

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has been summoned by members of Parliament over the acquisition of a Sh650 million property in Uganda in 2014.

The Chancery building located in Kololo, Kampala, houses the Kenyan High Commission and was acquired at the time Dr Kibicho served as the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary.

Ms Amina Mohamed, now the Education boss, was the Cabinet secretary.

Dr Kibicho is expected to explain to the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee why the ministry opted for the highest bid instead of a lower one of Sh250 million.

He is further required to disclose why the ministry overshot the Sh400 million budget allocated for the acquisition of a residence for the High Commission at a time the ministry was experiencing financial constraints.

Hope for victims’ families as court rules on medical negligence case

Seven years ago, lawyer Sybril Odero checked into a city hospital. She was pregnant, hoped to deliver safely and return home with a bouncing baby.

Instead, Ms Odero died becoming another statistic of patients who succumbed to death in the hands of doctors and nurses.

Her family has, without success, made frantic efforts to seek justice for what they believed was a case of negligence by doctors.

However, there now appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for cases like Ms Odero’s after the High Court directed that hospitals, not just doctors, should be held to account for negligence and harsher penalties imposed.

Justice Roselyn Aburili in February ordered the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act to be reviewed to curb continued patients deaths under the care of hospitals due to negligence.

In the February 28 judgment, the judge told the Attorney-General (AG), the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC) and the Health Principal Secretary to examine the law.

“This is essential as many patients continue dying in the custody and care of hospitals which could otherwise have been disciplined for misconduct and ordered to make amends, but the Act does not make such provision for such discipline of medical institutions,” said Justice Aburili.

She declared null and void Rule 4(A)(2)(e) of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists(Disciplinary proceedings (Procedure) Rules after finding that it was inconsistent with Section 20 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act. The rules guide disciplinary cases arising from conviction of medical practitioners in regular courts or tribunals.

According to Dr James Nyikal who has been a member of the parliamentary committee on health, the medical board is already reviewing the Act following the court’s decision with a view to bringing a bill to Parliament.

However, KLRC and the AG’s office said they were yet to see the judgment.

The Standard

MPs raise their pension cheque by 700 per cent

Taxpayers will pay members of Parliament Sh1.7 billion between July 1, 2018 and June 2019.

This marks a 700 per cent increase from the Sh262 million paid out in the current financial year.

The figure is expected to hit Sh2.7 billion by July 2020, expanding the country’s wage bill to new highs.

The grim pension budget spending is highlighted in the National Budget estimates for 2018/19 released by Treasury that also revealed billions in unfunded pension liabilities owed to the country’s public servants.

According to the report, Kenyan taxpayers will pay more than Sh15 billion in additional pensions during the next financial year as the burden of supporting the country’s retired public servants continues to rise.

Man linked to night murder of lover and his 3 children

As dark grey clouds hang over Kiambu’s Marurui town yesterday morning, a cheerful two-year-old girl in a brown sweater and blue trousers pranced jovially outside her home. She smiled as her small feet imprinted into the light mud, and happily nibbled on a hard brown bun.

Perhaps the toddler still held memories of her loving father coming home on Sunday night with a packet of fries for his little princess. To the little girl, life could not be any happier.

However, in a way that surpasses the understanding of her underdeveloped young mind, everything is not fine, and the upsetting occurrences of early Monday morning have tragically changed her life forever.

On Sunday night, when the father she has sweet memories of came home and brought her treat, he also killed her mother and three siblings.

Ann Gathoni, the young girl’s mother, lived with her four children in a tiny, low-income single room brick house in Marurui town, Kiambu County.

According to police, her lover, who relatives only know as Maina, killed the 33-year-old Gathoni and her three children at around 2am Monday.

“One of the children’s teachers visited the home on Monday morning to find out why the child missed school. The teacher found the door open, and when she knocked, the two-year-old girl opened the door, telling her (the teacher) that her mother was still asleep,” says Gathoni’s younger sister, Nancy Wangari.

Wangari says when the teacher entered the house to check, she found the mother and her three other children dead. The girl told the teacher her father came home the previous night and offered her fries.

Those who saw the bodies let on gruesome and troubling revelations. According to some witnesses, Gathoni lay on one of the two beds in the room, with her face facing down. Her children, Dmitry Kibe (five), and eight-year-old Peris Mumbi, lay on their backs on the other bed. They were foaming at the mouths.

Even more painful and disturbing is the manner in which Gathoni’s 13-year-old daughter Mary Wairimu died. “She was kneeling on the floor, and her hands had been tied behind her back with a rope. Her face was facing sideways,” said a neighbour, who sought anonymity. According to police reports, the girl, a candidate at Karem Primary School in Marurui, was raped before her murder. Police suspect that Maina, her mother’s lover, was the rapist.

Chiloba renews attack on Chebukati over suspension

Suspended Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba has renewed his attack on Chairman Wafula Chebukati, accusing him of highhandedness and acting as if he is above the law.

In his further affidavit to support the suit challenging his suspension, Chiloba also told Mr Chebukati to stop hiding under the commission to escape criticism and lawsuits over illegalities he has been committing with two other commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu.

Chiloba also wants the chairman stopped from acting on behalf of IEBC, arguing that the latter has no authority to transact any business following the resignation of three commissioners.

“Chebukati has no authority to swear any affidavit on behalf of the IEBC, as currently constituted. His response to my illegal suspension on behalf on the commission is therefore inaccurate and incompetent,” said Chiloba.

He squarely blames Chebukati for his woes, stating that the manner in which he (chairman) introduced a report of the audit in procurement leading to the suspension was suspicious.

Chebukati, in his response to the suit, accused Chiloba of using illegally obtained materials to support his case and wanted the eight controversial documents expunged from the court records.

The Star

Stop your insecurity, Raila men tell Ruto

Raila Odinga’s allies yesterday tore into Deputy President William Ruto in what is evolving into a bitter political duel.

They were responding to the DP’s confidants who publicly claimed Raila was using the truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta to scheme for the presidency in 2022.

Their statements during the weekend exposed the simmering disquiet in Ruto’s political wing.

But yesterday, leaders allied to ODM accused Ruto of fighting the wrong war and predicted his political downfall for allegedly pegging his candidature solely to support from the Mt Kenya region.

“He [Ruto] is the most insecure candidate and it is now bordering on hallucination. He is seeing an enemy in everyone instead of forging allies,” said NASA chief executive Norman Magaya

He added, “But this will only yield one thing: the penultimate defeat of the Ruto project. Kenyans must come together and unite to stop this project. It’s not good for the country.”

Declare stand on Ruto, Rift MPs tell Uhuru

Rift Valley MPs want President Uhuru Kenyatta to come clean and assure them that he still supports DP William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

They want to know if the deal he entered into with Ruto in 2012 still stands.

Ahead of the 2013 general elections, Uhuru and Ruto — then leading TNA and URP, respectively — had agreed that should they win the election, Uhuru would serve for 10 years, then he will back Ruto for another 10years.

Since Uhuru and Opposition chief Raila Odinga struck a deal on March 9 to work together, suspicion has been rising in Ruto’s camp over his fate.

Ruto’s lieutenants from the Rift Valley, Mt Kenya and Western regions believe the reentry of Raila could jolt Jubilee’s smooth power transition strategy and puncture the DP’s 2022 presidential ambitions, if not checked.

Uhuru and Ethiopian PM seek to boost trade ties

Trade and regional security yesterday dominated bilateral talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed Ali.

The leaders, who met at State House Nairobi, emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation to spur prosperity. Ministers from both countries attended the meeting.

Uhuru and Ali agreed to have the Ethiopia-Kenya interconnection transmission line finalised. The Ethiopian PM is on a two-day state visit.

“They committed to the development of Lapsset, the Northern Corridor including road network between Isiolo, Moyale through Addis Ababa and the railway from Addis Ababa to Nairobi,” the leaders said in a joint communique.

“Kenya will facilitate the formal acquisition of land in Lamu Port given to the Ethiopian government and the Ethiopian side reiterated its commitment to develop the land for logistical facilitation.”

To boost trade ties, the leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation between Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines. Uhuru showed willingness to grant the Ethiopian national carrier a second frequency flight to Mombasa.

Business Daily

Kenya to launch sh100 M satellite

Kenya is on Friday set to launch its first locally made Sh100 million satellite, officially marking the country’s venture into space science.

The 10cm cube satellite, dubbed Nano Satellite, was developed by researchers and students of University of Nairobi (UoN) with the help of Sapienza University (Italy) and experts from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

It will be launchTed from Japan. Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed will lead a delegation to witness its deployment.

“The UoN Satellite will be used in collecting data on climate change, wildlife mapping, earth mapping, weather forecast, coastline monitoring, transport and logistics,” said UoN vice- chancellor Peter Mbithi.

Nairobi bid for UN office angers Uganda

A bid by Nairobi to host a high profile United Nations field missions co-ordination office that is presently located in Entebbe, Uganda, has sparked a diplomatic row with Kampala terming it an “unfair” gesture from one of two “friendly neighbours”.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres is said to have shortlisted Nairobi to host the UN Regional Service Centre in Africa, triggering Kampala’s rage.

The UN office provides support for UN field missions in Africa.

These include administrative, logistical, information and communications technology services to 13 client missions in Africa; representing over 73 per cent of all United Nations peacekeeping and special political missions worldwide.

The location of the UN office in Nairobi would not only be expected to create new quality jobs but also generate business opportunities for Kenyan suppliers through its operations.

Lobby wants counties to ban tea plucking machines

A tea workers’ union has focussed its fight against use of picking machines to the county governments, citing grave risks to the economy and families.

The Kenya Plantations and Agriculture Workers Union (KPAWU) is now supporting some devolved units as they implement laws banning their use saying thousands of jobs have already been lost.

Nandi Hills County recently hinted at creating laws that will tax the machines to dissuade their use.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony has also been commended by the lobby for pushing for implementation of a law banning the machines’ use.

“They should be banned until when living standards in Kenya have improved. Kericho and other towns whose economies rely on tea farming will become ghost towns since circulation of money will reduce,” KPAWU Deputy Secretary General Thomas Kipkemboi said.