Morning news headlines

News highlights

Langata, Kilimani, South B put on flash floods alert

Residents living in the Nairobi estates of Langata, Kilimani and South B have been warned over pending flash floods as a result of the incessant downpour.

The weatherman predicts heavy rainfall today, with the rains continuing in other parts of the country as the week progresses.

“The rains are likely to continue causing flooding in low lying areas near the coastline and water repositories. The flooding may worsen in some parts due to the fact that alot of water has been accumulating on the ground since last week,” said the met. department in a statement.

Melania Trump unveils ‘Be Best’ campaign for children

US First Lady Melania Trump has announced a campaign to teach children the importance of social, emotional and physical health.

The “Be Best” initiative aims to promote healthy living, using social media in positive ways and combating opioid abuse, she said.

Mrs Trump said it was “our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility and help our children”.

The first lady announced the initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House.

“As we all know, social media can be both positively and negatively affect our children, but too often it is used in negative ways,” she said on Monday.

“When children learn positive online behaviours early on, social media can be used in productive ways and affect positive change.”

Mrs Trump has indicated in the past that she planned to focus on cyberbullying and developing positive habits with social media.

As part of the initiative, she partnered with the Federal Trade Commission to release a booklet about social media and online safety.

Hawaii volcano burns dozens of homes

The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has destroyed a total of 35 structures – mostly homes – and is threatening hundreds more.

Nearly 2,000 people have so far been evacuated. Some residents were allowed home to rescue pets, but authorities said it was not safe to stay.

New fissures and vents opened overnight in the Leilani Estates area, where lava leapt up to 230ft (70m) into the air.

The island was hit by a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and has been in constant eruption for 35 years.

Business highlights

Nairobi to host digital currency seminar

Nairobi will play host to a three day seminar on cryptocurrencies, blockchain and forex online trading as the debate into the legitimacy of these currencies continue.

The workshop will be held on May 22-24 and will target investment officers, forex online traders, investment bankers and stockbrokers, fund managers, transaction advisers, real estate practitioners and policy makers.

“It is important that we have a clear industry guideline on these issues so that our members can be able to advise investors and also offer a lead in legislation and policy formulation in these subjects,” said Job Kihumba, chairman Institute of Investment and Financial Analysts (Icifa).

Diaspora remittances hit high in March

Sh64.3 billion was sent home by Kenyans living abroad from January to March.

This is a 48.29 per cent increase over the Sh43.4 billion remmited in the same period last year.

“The improved performance reflects increased uptake of financial products by the diaspora and new partnerships between commercial banks and international money remittance providers,” CBK says in weekly market note.

Bid for ban on tea plucking machines

The Kenya Plantations and Agriculture Workers Union (KPAWU) has called upon counties to ban tea plucking machines, terming them as a risk to families and the economy.

“They should be banned until when living standards in Kenya have improved. Kericho and other towns whose economies rely on tea farming will become ghost towns since circulation of money will reduce,” KPAWU Deputy Secretary General Thomas Kipkemboi said.

Sports highlights

Griezmann: Barcelona president says he met Atletico striker’s agent in October

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he met Antoine Griezmann’s agent this season but does not want to add to “speculation” over a move for the Atletico Madrid striker.

In January, Barca “strongly denied” claims they had agreed a deal to sign Griezmann, 27, this summer.

Atletico reported Barcelona to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach for the France forward in December.

“It was last October. It was a meeting, but nothing more,” said Bartomeu.

“There’s no need to create further speculation.”

Charlie Adam: Stoke players ‘getting away with murder for a long time’

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam says “four or five” of his team-mates have been “getting away with murder for a long time” at the relegated club.

The Potters have gone 13 games without a win and their 10-year stay in the Premier League was ended on Saturday.

“As a group you have your seven or eight who try their hardest to make it work and we failed.”

The Scot, who joined Stoke from Liverpool in 2012, added: “A lack of discipline from certain players has been embarrassing.

“I’ll be honest for the supporters, I think some players have been getting away with murder for a long time and it’s difficult for supporters. It’s not just one or two, I think there are four or five that could be counted.”

Stoke recorded three successive ninth-placed finishes under Mark Hughes, which was followed by 13th last season.

Arsenal expect to name Arsene Wenger successor before World Cup

Arsenal are confident of naming a successor to Arsene Wenger before the World Cup kicks off next month.

The Frenchman, who has two more games as manager, is leaving the club after almost 22 years.

The Gunners have no specific deadline for the recruitment process, but an announcement is expected before the tournament starts in Russia on 14 June.

Ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been linked with the job, along with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Former Arsenal midfielders Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have also been suggested as potential successors, as have Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim and three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti