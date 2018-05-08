Evening news headlines

News Highlights

EALA MP arrested over assault

East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has been arrested after being linked to an assault on Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) chairman Timothy Muriuki last week.

Mr. Mbugua is being held at Central Police Station in Nairobi. He is accused of being behind the attack in which goons interrupted Mr. Muriuki’s press briefing on Monday April 30, shoving, kicking and threatening him.

None of the goons have been arrested so far.

Nigerian authorities shut three cough syrup manufacturers

Nigeria’s authorities have shut down three leading drugs companies after a BBC investigation into addiction to cough syrup containing codeine.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Nafdac) said it shut the firms for failing to fully co-operate with its inspectors.

The companies have not yet commented.

The BBC investigation showed that the syrup was being sold on the black market, and was being used by young Nigerians to get high.

It recorded figures in the pharmaceutical industry selling the drug illegally.

Nafdac director Mojisola Adeyeye said in statement that Peace Standard Pharmaceuticals, Bioraj Pharmaceuticals and Emzor Pharmaceuticals were shut because of “apparent resistance to provide needed documents during our inspection”.

Buhari makes fourth medical trip to UK

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the capital Abuja today for a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom – his fourth since he came to power in 2015.

Mr Buhari, who arrived back from a visit to the United States last week, announced the trip on Twitter on Monday evening.

It is not known what the president is suffering from, and the announcement is sure to raise questions among opposition figures.

However, last year he spent 104 days in the UK. He also met his doctor last week during a stopover to refuel in London on the way back from the US.

Business highlights

Hope for Kenyan economy

Kenya’s economy is looking up, global analysts have said. This follows projected robust agricultural output as a result of heavy rains as well as a peaceful political ebvironment.

“Against the backdrop of increased political stability, the economy should be buoyed this year by higher agricultural output amid more favourable weather conditions, an upturn in construction activity for planned infrastructure projects, and an expansion in investment,” researchers at FocusEconomics, a Barcelona-based economic forecast and analysis firm that compiles the global forecast data, says in their May report.

Google changes rules for buying election adverts

Google is demanding that those placing political ads during the forthcoming US elections must prove they are US citizens or permanent residents.

The demand is part of an update to its policies that tries to make political adverts more “transparent”.

In addition, advertisers must reveal who has put up the cash for the advert.

Social media firms have updated their policies in the wake of revelations that their ad platforms have been abused by Russian propaganda outfits.

Google’s new policy follow similar changes at Twitter and Facebook governing who can buy space for political adverts.

Information watchdog seeks Cambridge Analytica data

Cambridge Analytica has been ordered to turn over information it has on US citizen David Carroll by the UK’s data protection watchdog.

The data demand stems from legal action by Prof Carroll, who wants to know what information the firm holds on him.

The company is at the centre of a row over the way it grabbed data on millions of Facebook users.

Cambridge Analytica could face a steep fine if it does not comply before a 30-day deadline expires.

Cambridge Analytica, which has repeatedly said it did nothing wrong in the way it processed data, is under fire for allegedly using the personal information of millions of Facebook users for political campaigning, without their consent or knowledge.

Sports highlights

Alger big winners in Confed Cup group games

USM Alger of Algeria beat Young Africans of Tanzania 4-0 as the group phase of this season’s African Confederation Cup kicked off.

USMA began their scoring spree through Oussama Darfalou after only four minutes.

Farouk Chafai added a second before half-time with Abderrahmane Meziane hitting a third on 54 minutes.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche converted a late penalty to complete the rout.

Madrid Open: Johanna Konta beats Magdalena Rybarikova in round one

British number one Johanna Konta beat 16th seed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 7-5 in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Konta, 26, has reached only one quarter-final this season and lost to teenage Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar in Charleston last month.

But the world number 23, unseeded in the Spanish capital, beat Slovakia’s Rybarikova in an hour and 59 minutes.

Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki – the top two players in the world rankings – secured comfortable wins.

World number one Halep, who has won this event in each of the past two years, needed only 51 minutes to beat Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-1 6-0.

And second seed Wozniacki won nine of the last 10 games to defeat Australia’s world number 24 Daria Gavrilova 6-3 6-1.

Konta joined them in the second round with a third successive victory over Rybarikova.

The Briton, who had won only eight previous matches this season, claimed an early break and moved 5-2 ahead after a 20-minute seventh game in which she staved off four break points.

Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic beats Kei Nishikori in round one

Novak Djokovic said his first-round win over Kei Nishikori at the Madrid Open was “exactly” what he needed for his confidence after a run of poor form.

The 30-year-old former world number one has failed to reach the quarter-finals in five tournaments since returning from elbow surgery in January.

But he impressed in beating Nishikori 7-5 6-4 to set up a potential second-round tie with Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

“It was exactly what I needed for my confidence,” said the Serbian.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion, now ranked 12th in the world, said earlier this month that his confidence had been knocked by making a premature return two months after surgery.

British number one Edmund faces Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.