Afternoon sports highlights

Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward should be fit for Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo is to have a scan on an ankle injury but is likely to be fit for Real Madrid’s Champions League final with Liverpool, says boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Portugal forward, 33, was injured while scoring his side’s first goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Barcelona.

Ronaldo carried on playing until half-time before being replaced at the start of the second half at the Nou Camp.

“We’re not worried about the final,” said Zidane after Sunday’s match.

Real are trying to win the Champions League for a third successive season. They meet Liverpool in the final in Kiev, Ukraine on 26 May.

Alex Ferguson: Ryan Giggs hopes former Manchester United manager can recover

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he is praying that his former club manager Sir Alex Ferguson can recover from a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 76, remains in intensive care after emergency surgery on Saturday.

The Scot gave a 17-year-old Giggs his Manchester United debut in 1991 and he starred in all 13 of Ferguson’s Premier League title wins.

“Now is the time to pray and hope he can make a full recovery,” Giggs told BBC Wales.

“He has been the biggest influence in my career, both on and off the pitch.

“I know the operation has been a success – but he is a fighter and that is what makes me think that he will be able to make a recovery.”

Koscielny: Arsenal defender set for six months out after Achilles surgery

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid last Thursday.

France manager Didier Deschamps had already confirmed the centre-back would miss this summer’s World Cup.

“You will not see him until December at best,” said Wenger.

“Koscielny is devastated.

“People have always inflamed tendons but they don’t rupture but in his case it went. I don’t know why.

“The recovery will be full because the advantage of surgery is that it heals the inflammation.”