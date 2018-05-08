Afternoon sports highlights

Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward should be fit for Champions League final
Cristiano Ronaldo is to have a scan on an ankle injury but is likely to be fit for Real Madrid’s Champions League final with Liverpool, says boss Zinedine Zidane.
The Portugal forward, 33, was injured while scoring his side’s first goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Barcelona.
Ronaldo carried on playing until half-time before being replaced at the start of the second half at the Nou Camp.
“We’re not worried about the final,” said Zidane after Sunday’s match.
Real are trying to win the Champions League for a third successive season. They meet Liverpool in the final in Kiev, Ukraine on 26 May.
Alex Ferguson: Ryan Giggs hopes former Manchester United manager can recover
Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he is praying that his former club manager Sir Alex Ferguson can recover from a brain haemorrhage.
Ferguson, 76, remains in intensive care after emergency surgery on Saturday.
The Scot gave a 17-year-old Giggs his Manchester United debut in 1991 and he starred in all 13 of Ferguson’s Premier League title wins.
“Now is the time to pray and hope he can make a full recovery,” Giggs told BBC Wales.
“He has been the biggest influence in my career, both on and off the pitch.
“I know the operation has been a success – but he is a fighter and that is what makes me think that he will be able to make a recovery.”
Koscielny: Arsenal defender set for six months out after Achilles surgery
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.
Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid last Thursday.
France manager Didier Deschamps had already confirmed the centre-back would miss this summer’s World Cup.
“You will not see him until December at best,” said Wenger.
“Koscielny is devastated.
“People have always inflamed tendons but they don’t rupture but in his case it went. I don’t know why.
“The recovery will be full because the advantage of surgery is that it heals the inflammation.”
You might also like
SportPesa to be the new Kenya 7’s shirt sponsor as Simiyu takes charge of team
Kenya Sevens Willy Ambaka (L) reacts with teammates Andrew Amonde and Humphrey Khayange after scoring a try during World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris, France, in May. Sportpesa will from
Ex-PS, IEBC managers among 500 seeking to become electoral agency bosses
Senior managers at the secretariat of the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) are among some 500 individuals who have applied to fill the vacant positions of the agency’s chairperson
Premature births leading cause of death for minors
An estimated 193,000 children in Kenya are born prematurely every year, Health Principal Secretary Dr Nicholas Muraguri has revealed. The PS said that preterm birth complications were the leading cause
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!