Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Government in polio campaign

The government will from Wednesday roll out a polio immunization exercise in Nairobi targeting over 800,000 children.

The supplementary exercise is aimed at improving the immunity of children under five years of age.

“The polio vaccine has been certified as safe and effective by the World Health Organisation… alongside religious leaders,” Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko said in the statement.

Leopard eats child in Uganda

Wildlife officials in Uganda are still hunting for a leopard which snatched and ate the three-year-old son of a ranger at the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park on Friday night.

Elisha Nabugyere had followed his nanny outdoors at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the park, when the leopard grabbed him.

“The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help. She intervened but it was too late. The leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day,” Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said.

“The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous,” he added.

Melania Trump faces new plagiarism row

US First Lady Melania Trump has been caught up in another plagiarism row, following the launch of her new online safety for children campaign on Monday.

A booklet put out by Mrs Trump bore a striking resemblance to one published under the Obama administration.

The text and graphics of the “Be Best” booklet were nearly identical to those in the previous edition.

In 2016 Mrs Trump was accused of plagiarising parts of a speech from a 2008 address by Michelle Obama.

Mrs Trump’s online safety booklet was initially billed on the initiative’s website as being “by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission”.

Business highlights

Cable TV uptake slumps

Subscription for cable TV fell 16.3 per cent in 2017 as a result of competition from digital platforms, the Economic Survey 2018 by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows.

“The decline is partly attributed to availability of other digital platforms such as online streaming and use of digital terrestrial services that may not require monthly subscription payment,” the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said.

Harsh economic times have also been cited as a reason for the drop in subscriptions from 95,493 in 2016 to 79,938 last year.

Nairobi, Uganda clash over UN office

An application by Nairobi to ‘steal’ a United Nations field missions co-ordination office that is presently located in Entebbe, Uganda, has sparked a diplomatic row between Kenya and Uganda.

Ugandan publication Daily Monitor Monday reported that President Yoweri Museveni has written to the United Nations indicating Kampala’s “displeasure” over the UN’s reported recommendation to drop Entebbe as a UN regional service centre in favour of Kenya.

President Museveni has termed the move by Kenya as unfair.

Kenya to launch sh100M satellite

Researchers and students of University of Nairobi (UoN) with the help of Sapienza University (Italy) and experts from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have developed a sh100 million satellite, thrusting Kenya into space science.

The satellite will be launched from Japan in the presence of Education CS Amina Mohammed.

“The UoN Satellite will be used in collecting data on climate change, wildlife mapping, earth mapping, weather forecast, coastline monitoring, transport and logistics,” said UoN vice- chancellor Peter Mbithi.

Sports highlights

Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward should be fit for Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo is to have a scan on an ankle injury but is likely to be fit for Real Madrid’s Champions League final with Liverpool, says boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Portugal forward, 33, was injured while scoring his side’s first goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Barcelona.

Ronaldo carried on playing until half-time before being replaced at the start of the second half at the Nou Camp.

“We’re not worried about the final,” said Zidane after Sunday’s match.

Real are trying to win the Champions League for a third successive season. They meet Liverpool in the final in Kiev, Ukraine on 26 May.

Alex Ferguson: Ryan Giggs hopes former Manchester United manager can recover

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he is praying that his former club manager Sir Alex Ferguson can recover from a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 76, remains in intensive care after emergency surgery on Saturday.

The Scot gave a 17-year-old Giggs his Manchester United debut in 1991 and he starred in all 13 of Ferguson’s Premier League title wins.

“Now is the time to pray and hope he can make a full recovery,” Giggs told BBC Wales.

“He has been the biggest influence in my career, both on and off the pitch.

“I know the operation has been a success – but he is a fighter and that is what makes me think that he will be able to make a recovery.”

Koscielny: Arsenal defender set for six months out after Achilles surgery

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid last Thursday.

France manager Didier Deschamps had already confirmed the centre-back would miss this summer’s World Cup.

“You will not see him until December at best,” said Wenger.

“Koscielny is devastated.

“People have always inflamed tendons but they don’t rupture but in his case it went. I don’t know why.

“The recovery will be full because the advantage of surgery is that it heals the inflammation.”