Afternoon business highlights

Cable TV uptake slumps

Subscription for cable TV fell 16.3 per cent in 2017 as a result of competition from digital platforms, the Economic Survey 2018 by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows.

“The decline is partly attributed to availability of other digital platforms such as online streaming and use of digital terrestrial services that may not require monthly subscription payment,” the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said.

Harsh economic times have also been cited as a reason for the drop in subscriptions from 95,493 in 2016 to 79,938 last year.

Nairobi, Uganda clash over UN office

An application by Nairobi to ‘steal’ a United Nations field missions co-ordination office that is presently located in Entebbe, Uganda, has sparked a diplomatic row between Kenya and Uganda.

Ugandan publication Daily Monitor Monday reported that President Yoweri Museveni has written to the United Nations indicating Kampala’s “displeasure” over the UN’s reported recommendation to drop Entebbe as a UN regional service centre in favour of Kenya.

President Museveni has termed the move by Kenya as unfair.

Kenya to launch sh100M satellite

Researchers and students of University of Nairobi (UoN) with the help of Sapienza University (Italy) and experts from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have developed a sh100 million satellite, thrusting Kenya into space science.

The satellite will be launched from Japan in the presence of Education CS Amina Mohammed.

“The UoN Satellite will be used in collecting data on climate change, wildlife mapping, earth mapping, weather forecast, coastline monitoring, transport and logistics,” said UoN vice- chancellor Peter Mbithi.