Thought-provoking “Form Ni Gani” Nairobi Photo Exhibition ends on a successful note

A photo exhibition by the Form Ni Gani Movement, championed by Kenyan creatives, held in Nairobi at the Kenya National Archives has ended (Thursday 3rd May 2018).

Hosted by Boniface Mwangi—the award-winning Kenyan photojournalist, the exhibition documented over 60 Kenyans from all walks of life telling their stories on the topics of Sex, Family Planning and Sexual & Reproductive Health Care.

#FormNiGani (What’s the plan?) is a movement engaging Kenyan youth in Nairobi and Bungoma to freely interact and talk about sexual and reproductive health care and our health rights as stated in Kenya’s constitution. The movement is driven by creatives who magnify the voices of young Kenyans to make the existing support for family planning visible to decision makers.

#FormNiGani is based on the fact that access to family planning is a constitutional right. The Health Act, Section 6(1)(a) guarantees all Kenyan adults access to reproductive health services, including safe, effective, affordable and acceptable family planning services. The movement will use comedy, poetry and graffiti art to create awareness about family planning. Nairobi activities included the photo exhibition, live graffiti and a football tournament with ‘pregnant men’ playing against women. A Form Ni Gani Bungoma concert will be held May 13th 2018 at Masinde Muliro Stadium. There will be a concert and a boda boda race—all part of activities within the #FormNiGani movement.