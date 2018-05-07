Sports highlights, May 7, 2018

Mathare United mark second draw following clash with Kariobangi Sharks

Mathare United marked their second consecutive draw this weekend at Camp Toyoyo Ground on Sunday evening. following their clash with the Kariobangi Sharks. The draw was the result of two headers in either half from Clifford Alwanga and Patillah Omotto. Mathare United remains third in the standings while Kariobangi Sharks’ winless streak stretched to seven games.

Liverpool fail to secure Champions League spot

Jurgen Klopp has rebuked Mohamed Salah for his dive at Stamford Bridge after a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, May 6, 2018 saw Liverpool fail to secure a Champions League spot next season. Last year’s Premier League champions closed the gap on the top four thanks to Olivier Giroud’s first-half header, and Liverpool must now beat Brighton on Sunday’s final day to guarantee a place in the Champions League. A disappointing afternoon for Liverpool saw Salah shown a yellow card after going down on the edge of the penalty area as he attempted to round Gary Cahill.

Barcelona maintain unbeaten La Liga record, draw 2-2 with Real Madrid

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten record in La Liga this season despite having a man sent off in a feisty 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday. Luis Suarez volleyed Barca into the lead after 10 minutes, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to quickly reply. The home side were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Sergi Roberto was shown a straight red card for catching Marcelo around the face.