Sports highlights, May 7, 2018

Mathare United mark second draw following clash with Kariobangi Sharks
Mathare United marked their second consecutive draw this weekend at Camp Toyoyo Ground on Sunday evening. following their clash with the Kariobangi Sharks. The draw was the result of two headers in either half from Clifford Alwanga and Patillah Omotto. Mathare United remains third in the standings while Kariobangi Sharks’ winless streak stretched to seven games.
Liverpool fail to secure Champions League spot
Jurgen Klopp has rebuked Mohamed Salah for his dive at Stamford Bridge after a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, May 6, 2018 saw Liverpool fail to secure a Champions League spot next season. Last year’s Premier League champions closed the gap on the top four thanks to Olivier Giroud’s first-half header, and Liverpool must now beat Brighton on Sunday’s final day to guarantee a place in the Champions League. A disappointing afternoon for Liverpool saw Salah shown a yellow card after going down on the edge of the penalty area as he attempted to round Gary Cahill.
Barcelona maintain unbeaten La Liga record, draw 2-2 with Real Madrid
Barcelona maintained their unbeaten record in La Liga this season despite having a man sent off in a feisty 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday. Luis Suarez volleyed Barca into the lead after 10 minutes, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to quickly reply. The home side were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Sergi Roberto was shown a straight red card for catching Marcelo around the face.
You might also like
Tuyisenge scores a brace as big guns Gor and Tusker fire warnings
Talismanic striker Jacques Tuyisenge scored two quick first half goals in a span of four minutes as defending champions Gor Mahia beat Thika United 2-1 in their first match of
News headlines- Ruling on doctors’ union officials jail sentence on Friday 3rd February 2016
Ruling on doctors’ union officials jail sentence on Friday Striking doctors’ union officials will know their fate on Friday when the court makes a ruling on their suspended one-month jail sentence. Employment and
Britain moves to deepen business partnerships with Kenya following bilateral talks
Britain and Kenya are making moves to deepen trade and investment between both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed The British Chamber of Commerce, led by Mr. Graham
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!