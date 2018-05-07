Newspaper summaries – May 7, 2018

Daily Nation

Kenya to launch its first locally made satellite into space

Kenya is set to make history this Friday if all goes as planned to deploy its first locally made satellite into space. The Nano-satellite that was developed by students and researchers of the University of Nairobi in partnership with Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) was handed over to the JAXA Tsukuba Space Center in January to prepare for its deployment. UoN director of corporate affairs John Orindi said a delegation, led by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, would witness the event in Japan.

Keep a wary eye on Raila, warn Jubilee MPs in about-turn

The disquiet within the ruling Jubilee Party over the Uhuru-Raila unity pact came to the fore on Sunday, when a group of leaders accused their opposition counterparts of seeking to gain political mileage from the two leaders’ handshake. The politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, claimed that National Super Alliance leaders had been using the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to “push their political agenda” ahead of the 2022 General Election, even as Mr Odinga indicated in a press statement that he is not interested in an elective post.

Thousands of fake morning-after pills found at city depot

The Kenya Anti-counterfeit Agency has confiscated about 31,000 pieces of fake “morning-after” pills estimated to be worth Sh7 million. The consignment of the fake emergency contraceptive, commonly known as P2, was discovered together with other counterfeit materials including 51 designer purses and 4,000 electronics worth up to Sh25 million at the Embakasi Inland Container Depot, Nairobi.

The Standard

Police stop Wiper leaders from addressing squatters in Taita Taveta

Police yesterday cancelled a public rally that was to be addressed by senior Ukambani leaders at Njukini trading centre in Taita Taveta County. According to the Taveta Sub-county security committee, the political rally was to be addressed by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, former Machokos Senator Johnstone Muthama and former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile among other Wiper Party leaders. Police said the meeting at Erelai on the boundary between Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to security reasons.

Mudavadi speaks on Luhya leaders’ betrayal

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused some Luhya leaders of betraying the political course of the community to ascend to power. Citing opposition to a merger between ANC and Ford-Kenya to form a formidable political party, Mudavadi said those frustrating the community’s presidential quest have made the ‘Luhya nation’ a laughing stock of other communities. The ANC leader spoke at the homecoming celebrations for Kiminini Member of Parliament Chris Wamalwa at the weekend.

Kibwana backs Mutua for presidency

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has backed Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s bid for the presidency in 2022. Prof Kibwana (pictured), who hosted Dr Mutua at a school fundraiser in Makindu at the weekend, said the Wiper party leadership had agreed to lift political barriers erected against Mutua, who is the leader of Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

The Star

Raila: I’m not interested in 2022 contest

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has again unleashed a new political strategy and rebranding that keeps friend and foe guessing. For the first time, Raila rebuffed claims by his closest allies that his eyes were trained on the presidency and that he had started strategising for 2022. The former Prime Minister has instead intensified his push for constitutional amendments, urging a parliamentary system of governance as well as a three-tier devolved structure.

Abagusii leaders consider creating party for region

Abagusii leaders yesterday met in Naivasha to chart the future of the community. They included 13 MPs, businesspeople and clerics from Kisii and Nyamira. Governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira) as well as senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira) did not attend. Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi said he skipped because there was no clear agenda. Participants said it was successful.

My attackers won’t go scot-free, says Muriuki

Former Nairobi CBD Business Association chairman Timothy Muriuki has said no amount of intimidation will stop him from seeking justice against the men who assaulted him at a Nairobi hotel on April 30. Four goons disrupted Muriuki’s press conference at the Hotel Boulevard. He had called the media to give his stand on the state of Nairobi city, which has been beset by many problems, including garbage and floods. Muriuki wants Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to ensure the “criminals” are arrested and charged in a court of law. In a letter addressed to the county chief, he said they must serve “as a living example of the Nairobi we should never have”.

Business Daily

Workers to carry Sh68bn extra PAYE tax burden

The Treasury has said it expects Pay-as-you-Earn (PAYE) taxes to grow by Sh68 billion to Sh447.6 billion in the coming fiscal year, signalling its determination to push through the long promised review of the income tax law. Estimates of revenue, grants and loans for the 2018/19 fiscal year submitted to Parliament show that corporation tax revenue is also expected to increase by Sh59.5 billion to Sh389.2 billion. The documents, submitted to Parliament on Thursday, also show ordinary revenue is expected to grow by Sh254 billion to Sh1.74 trillion in the coming fiscal year, on account of higher collections from income, VAT and excise taxes.

SGR loan payments to triple to Sh83bn next year

Loan repayments to China will more than triple from July next year as the five-year grace period that Beijing extended to Kenya in May 2014 for the standard gauge railway (SGR) funds comes to an end, Treasury data shows. Nairobi will pay Chinese State-owned lenders nearly Sh82.85 billion in the year starting July next year from Sh26.61 billion in the current year ending June, and Sh36.24 billion the following year from July. Kenya in May 2014 entered into a deal to borrow $3.233 billion loan (Sh324.01 billion) from China’s Exim Bank, comprised of $1.633 billion commercial loan and $1.6 billion concessional to build a 385km modern railway between Mombasa and Nairobi.

Coffee prices drop 21pc on poor quality

Coffee prices at the weekly auction dropped by 21 per cent last week marking one of the poorest performances recorded in the recent years. The average price of a 50-kilo bag of coffee fell from Sh12,600 registered previous week to Sh9,900 the Tuesday sale at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE). The value of the Kenyan coffee has been depreciating in the last couple of months after registering impressive results between January and February due to high quality coffee.