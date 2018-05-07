News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru to meet with Djibouti President on Wednesday to discuss border security

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this week meet Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh to discuss, amomg other things, strengthening ties between the two countries. The meeting comes just days after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed’s visit. State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said President Guelleh is expected in the country on Wednesday where he and his host will hold discussions on regional stability and the two nations border security. He said President Kenyatta is keen on greater cooperation in the livestock sector, where the Horn of African state is a leader.

Raila says he will not run in 2022

Raila Odinga will not be seeking the presidency in 2022, the Orange Democratic Movement party leader has said. In statement signed by his spokesman Dennis Onyango, Odinga urged Kenyans to focus on fostering national unity, national cohesion, unity and not to be distracted by the far off 2022 politics. Speaking on Sunday, Raila reaffirmed that his efforts are currently directed at the Building Bridges Initiative and the determination that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are engaged in to bring the country together.

Ksh500,000 bounty placed on each of four men who assaulted NCBDA Chairman

Authorities have placed a Ksh500,000 bounty on each of the four men who assaulted Nairobi CBD Association Chairman Timothy Muriuki. The four stormed Muriuki’s press conference and physically assaulted him as he desperately looked for a safe exit, to save his life from the agitated attackers. Police say a cash reward of Ksh500,000 will be offered to anyone with information leading to their arrest. The suspects are wanted by Police to answer to charges of Robbery with Violence.

Business highlights

Kenya to spend Ksh17.5 billion on weapons

Kenya will spend Ksh17.5 billion on weapons acquisition for the year to June 2019. The expenditure marks a regional arms race that saw Uganda overtake Kenya in arsenal spending last year. The allocation will be on top of the Ksh7.4 billion that Parliament approved last week as additional expenditure for arms purchase via a mini-budget.

NEMA, NCA to receive Ksh1.25 billion to cover budget shortfall

Kenya’s National Treasury will allocate Ksh1.25 billion for a budget shortfall to two agencies. The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will receive an additional Ksh462 million in the year starting July to cater for a shortfall in budget after it was stopped from charging environmental impact assessment fees. National Construction Authority will get Ksh795 million more to cover costs that were previously met by a 0.5% levy on the value of construction projects exceeding Ksh5 million.

Dubai firm Tronics Limited branches into Kenya

Tronics Limited, a Dubai-based firm, has branched into Kenya, seeking its own share of East Africa’s largest economy. The company will be looking to elbow out Chinese and Indian companies that currently dominate Kenya’s electronic goods market. The company has made inroads in Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sports highlights

Mathare United mark second draw following clash with Kariobangi Sharks

Mathare United marked their second consecutive draw this weekend at Camp Toyoyo Ground on Sunday evening. following their clash with the Kariobangi Sharks. The draw was the result of two headers in either half from Clifford Alwanga and Patillah Omotto. Mathare United remains third in the standings while Kariobangi Sharks’ winless streak stretched to seven games.

Liverpool fail to secure Champions League spot

Jurgen Klopp has rebuked Mohamed Salah for his dive at Stamford Bridge after a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, May 6, 2018 saw Liverpool fail to secure a Champions League spot next season. Last year’s Premier League champions closed the gap on the top four thanks to Olivier Giroud’s first-half header, and Liverpool must now beat Brighton on Sunday’s final day to guarantee a place in the Champions League. A disappointing afternoon for Liverpool saw Salah shown a yellow card after going down on the edge of the penalty area as he attempted to round Gary Cahill.

Barcelona maintain unbeaten La Liga record, draw 2-2 with Real Madrid

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten record in La Liga this season despite having a man sent off in a feisty 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday. Luis Suarez volleyed Barca into the lead after 10 minutes, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to quickly reply. The home side were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Sergi Roberto was shown a straight red card for catching Marcelo around the face.