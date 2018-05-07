Kenya to revive bid to host the East African Court of Justice

Kenya is still pursuing its bid to establish the permanent seat of the East African Court of Justice in Kenya, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki confirmed when he received the President of the East Africa Court of Justice, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja at his chambers on Thursday morning.

Justice Ugirashebuja is in Kenya to seek support on amending some sections of the Treaty For the Establishment of the East African Community. The amendments include the issue of addressing the tenure of the EACJ judges to avoid judges retiring at the same time. He also raised the issue of Kenya’s bid to host the seat of the Court in Nairobi. The East African Court of Justice has been based in Arusha since 2001 on temporary basis.

“Time has come for the Court to have a permanent home since all its operations are now fully operational. Nairobi as the regional hub is also ideal for the court, Justice Ugirashebuja stated.

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki reiterated Kenya’s commitment to the integration process for the mutual benefit of all citizens and the development of the East African Region.

It is proposed that all judges of the court serve on a permanent basis as a means of strengthening the institution. Currently only the President and Registrar are based at the court on a full-time basis with all other judges serving only on a needs basis. The judges also serve within their different Partner State jurisdictions, a move that is expensive and not sustainable. Kenya has two judges who are currently serving the court, Justice Aaron Ringera and Justice Isaac Lenaola. Judge Charles Nyachai will take office on 1 July 2018.

A meeting of the EAC Sectoral Council on Legal and Judicial Affairs comprising the Attorneys General and Ministers of Justice of the Partner States is scheduled to take place in June this year where the amendments will be deliberated.

Justice Ugirashebuja was accompanied by the Registrar of the Court, Mr. Yufnalis Okubo.