Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru moves to raise trade and diplomatic ties with Ethiopia

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Monday said they would re-energise the historical ties laid down for Kenya and Ethiopia by the two nation’s founding fathers. President Kenyatta and PM Abiy, who is on a two day State Visit to Kenya, made the commitment when they held bilateral talks at State House, Nairobi. The two leaders said Kenya and Ethiopia, which already enjoy the highest level of diplomatic status with each other, will embark on a new drive to raise trade and diplomatic ties.

KNUT boss barred from accessing his office

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion was on today locked out of his Nairobi office by people he said were goons hired by his colleagues. The Nominated MP met about 10 bouncers when he arrived and was told there were strict instructions against his access to the office. Sossion pleaded with the men in front of journalists but none of the them spoke to him. He told the reporters that he had complied with a court order that lifted his suspension ahead of an inter-parties hearing on May 10.

Kenya launches its first satellite on Friday

Kenya is set to launch a nano-satellite into space on Friday, becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to do so. The satellite will allow Kenya to engage in detailed weather forecasting, environmental and animal observation and will also be used in assisting the multimedia sector in the country. The satellite is a collaborative effort between the University of Nairobi, Japanese Embassy (JAXA) and UNOOSA. The satellite weighs about 1.2kgs and will be about 4,000kms from earth.

Business highlights

African Legal Support Facility promotes investments at the 2018 African Business Law Firms Association Conference

Each year, members and supporters of African Business Law Firms Association (ABLFA) gather at the organization’s annual conference to explore and devise solutions to the emerging challenges preventing or limiting investments in the African region. As a sponsor of this year’s ABLFA Conference, the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) shared lessons and best practices developed during project implementation.

Organized this year in Paris, France, on the theme, “Legal Certainty of Investments in Africa,” the 2018 ABLFA Conference attracted more than 100 African policy-makers, legal experts and government representatives. ABLFA President, Michel Brizoua-Bi and ALSF Director, Stephen Karangizi, officially opened the annual event alongside Marie-Aimée Peyron, President of the Paris Bar Association. The conference, which took place on May 3-4, was a key event for those who were interested in securing their investments in Africa and creating partnerships between African and international law firms.

AfDB debars CHINT Electric for 36 months for fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on May 7, 2018, announced the conclusion of a settlement agreement with CHINT Electric Co., Ltd., a power transmission and distribution equipment manufacturer and EPC contractor. An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that CHINT Electric engaged in a multitude of fraudulent practices: In bidding for contracts in the context of numerous Bank-financed power projects, the company misrepresented its experience with similar assignments in order to meet qualification requirements.

As part of the settlement, in consideration of the company’s cooperation with the investigation, the African Development Bank imposes a debarment on CHINT Electric for a period of three years, subject to the company enhancing its corporate compliance program within that period to the institution’s full satisfaction. During the debarment period, the company is ineligible to be awarded contracts under any African Development Bank-financed project or to be a subcontractor, consultant, supplier, or service provider of an otherwise eligible firm in the context of a Bank-financed project.

ERC calls for increase in kerosene prices

The Energy Regulatory Commission has urged the government to raise taxes on kerosene in order to save export markets. ERC Director General Pavel Oimeke said that Kenya consumes about 33 million litres of kerosene per month, which is much higher than the expected not more than 5 million litres of kerosene per month. He said that the issue can only be addressed if the cartels are dealt with by increasing the tax imposed on kerosene in order to save the export market.

Sports highlights

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard set to miss Scottish Cup final

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is in danger of missing the Scottish Cup final after picking up an injury in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Hearts. The 20-year-old, on loan from Paris St-Germain, pulled up early in the second half at Tynecastle. Edouard, who has scored 11 goals for the Premiership champions, started up front with the returning Moussa Dembele as Celtic came from behind to win in Edinburgh.

Arsenal want Massimiliano Allegri or Luis Enrique to be next Manager

Arsenal reportedly want Massimiliano Allegri or Luis Enrique to be their next manager but both have concerns about taking the job because of the club’s management structure. Arsene Wenger bid an emotion farewell to the Emirates on Sunday ahead of his departure this summer and the search to find his replacement is well underway.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard insists he will never join Manchester United

Chelsea star Eden Hazard insists he will never join Manchester United. Hazard has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge later this year. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be extremely interested. But Hazard reportedly made it perfectly clear to fans that he wasn’t prepared to leave the Blues for their Premier League rivals during a Q&A session. The Belgian was getting his hair cut while taking questions from supporters when someone asked if he fancied a move to Old Trafford.