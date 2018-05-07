Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Seven KDF soldiers killed by Al Shabaab terrorists

Seven Kenya Defense Forces soldiers were on Sunday killed in an Al Shabaab attack near the Somalia town of Dhobley. Two others sustained serious injuries FROMmprovised Explosive Devise, security sources said but the military headquarters was yet to comment on the matter. The vehicle was part of a convoy on patrol when it was hit by the IED, causing a massive explosion. The soldiers were reportedly headed to a military base in Dhobley in Somalia’s Lower Juba region when the attack occurred.

Uhuru leads drive to restore Kenya’s tree cover

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the country in a national tree planting exercise slated for next Saturday. State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the event which will be held at the Moi Forces Academy in Nairobi will be replicated at the County and sub-county levels. The national event, whose theme will be ‘Panda Miti, Penda Kenya’, will also be graced by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Lecturers refuse to return to work

The Universities Staff Academic Union has asked its members to boycott their duties as the ongoing lecturers’ entered its 67th day. In a statement released earlier today, the dons said that they will continue with their strike despite universities recalling students to resume their classes today.

Business highlights

Namanga border post launch set to boost efficiency

Clearance of goods at the Namanga border is expected to ease with the operationalization of a modern one-stop border post on Tuesday. State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to launch the border post to enhance efficiency at the Kenya-Tanzania border. The opening of the one-stop border post comes amidst an on-and-off trade spat between Kenya and Tanzania that has seen the two neighbours restrict movement of select goods due to tariff and non-tarriff barriers.

Proposed law calls for licensing of all LPG dealers

Kenya’s Government is making moves to tighten regulations in the sale of liquid petroleum gas. The proposed rules, which are contained in the draft Energy Act released for public discussion, will require anyone trading in cooking gas to acquire a licence from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), register a business name and get a five-year lease for the premises they intend to operate from.

Alcohol distributors urge government to deal with counterfeit products flooding the market

Alcohol distributors have urged the government to address the entry of counterfeit products into the market. Local distiller, Keroche Breweries says the counterfeits accounted for 40% of liquor in the market with the figures rising by the day. The brewery noted that the country was losing millions of shillings through uncollected tax due to the influx of the cheap liquor.

Sports highlights

Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo injury not an issue for Champions League final

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane played down an injury concern over Cristiano Ronaldo after he was taken off at half-time of El Clasico on Sunday. Ronaldo’s ankle appeared to be trod on by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique as he scored Madrid’s first equaliser in the 15th minute. The 33-year-old looked in discomfort but continued for the rest of the half, only to be replaced by Marco Asensio at the start of the second period.

Mourinho approves Anthony Martial potential move to Juventus

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly approved Anthony Martial’s potential move to Juventus. United are set to lose Martial this summer with the forward tired of Mourinho’s treatment of him. The France international started the campaign in fine fettle, appearing to have rediscovered the sparkle he boasted under Louis van Gaal. However, Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal in January has seen his Manchester United form wane. And Italian newspaper Tuttosport say Mourinho has given Martial the green light to join Juventus later this year.

Stoke City keeper blames unreliable players for relegation

Relegated Stoke City need to look at their recent transfers before signing the players needed to mount a return to the Premier League, says goalkeeper Jack Butland. The Potters dropped into the second tier Championship following a home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday. England keeper Butland blamed “players you cannot rely on” being signed by the club.