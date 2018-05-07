Afternoon business highlights – May 7, 2018

Namanga border post launch set to boost efficiency

Clearance of goods at the Namanga border is expected to ease with the operationalization of a modern one-stop border post on Tuesday. State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to launch the border post to enhance efficiency at the Kenya-Tanzania border. The opening of the one-stop border post comes amidst an on-and-off trade spat between Kenya and Tanzania that has seen the two neighbours restrict movement of select goods due to tariff and non-tarriff barriers.

Proposed law calls for licensing of all LPG dealers

Kenya’s Government is making moves to tighten regulations in the sale of liquid petroleum gas. The proposed rules, which are contained in the draft Energy Act released for public discussion, will require anyone trading in cooking gas to acquire a licence from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), register a business name and get a five-year lease for the premises they intend to operate from.

Alcohol distributors urge government to deal with counterfeit products flooding the market

Alcohol distributors have urged the government to address the entry of counterfeit products into the market. Local distiller, Keroche Breweries says the counterfeits accounted for 40% of liquor in the market with the figures rising by the day. The brewery noted that the country was losing millions of shillings through uncollected tax due to the influx of the cheap liquor.