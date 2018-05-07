Afternoon sports highlights – May 7, 2018

Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo injury not an issue for Champions League final

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane played down an injury concern over Cristiano Ronaldo after he was taken off at half-time of El Clasico on Sunday. Ronaldo’s ankle appeared to be trod on by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique as he scored Madrid’s first equaliser in the 15th minute. The 33-year-old looked in discomfort but continued for the rest of the half, only to be replaced by Marco Asensio at the start of the second period.

Mourinho approves Anthony Martial potential move to Juventus

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly approved Anthony Martial’s potential move to Juventus. United are set to lose Martial this summer with the forward tired of Mourinho’s treatment of him. The France international started the campaign in fine fettle, appearing to have rediscovered the sparkle he boasted under Louis van Gaal. However, Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal in January has seen his Manchester United form wane. And Italian newspaper Tuttosport say Mourinho has given Martial the green light to join Juventus later this year.

Stoke City keeper blames unreliable players for relegation

Relegated Stoke City need to look at their recent transfers before signing the players needed to mount a return to the Premier League, says goalkeeper Jack Butland. The Potters dropped into the second tier Championship following a home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday. England keeper Butland blamed “players you cannot rely on” being signed by the club.