Evening news headlines

News highlights

JKUAT student stabbed to death

Tension is high at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) after a student was stabbed to death on Friday evening.

Sydney Aomba reportedly alighted in Juja after a meeting in Nairobi town and was stabbed as he was heading to his house. He was allegedly accosted and stabbed to death by robbers.

At least 12 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast

At least 12 people have been killed and dozens wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan province of Khost, officials say.

People had gathered for afternoon prayers at the mosque, which was also being used as a voter registration centre.

Some of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility but the Islamic State group has carried out similar attacks in the past.

There have been a number of attacks on voter registration centres since the process started last month for October’s parliamentary elections.

On 22 April, a suicide bomb attack at a voter registration centre in the capital Kabul killed at least 57 people.

The Kabul attack was claimed by IS, but the Taliban has also warned people not to take part in the elections, which are said to be a key test of President Ashraf Ghani’s credibility.

US ‘provocation’ threatens peace, says North Korea

North Korea has warned the US about using “pressure and military threats” against it as the two countries prepare for a historic summit.

A Foreign Ministry official said the US was deliberately provoking the North by suggesting sanctions will not be lifted until it gives up nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are due to meet in the next few weeks.

It will be the first ever meeting between the two countries’ leaders.

North and South Korean leaders agreed last month to denuclearise the region, at a border summit which came after months of warlike rhetoric from the North and Mr Trump.

Mr Kim became the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Business highlights

Mumias sugar in cost cutting bid

Mumias Sugar company has announced an array of cost saving moves as the manufacturer aims at escaping current financial woes.

Affected areas include fuel for management which have been cut by close to half.

The miller had late last year closed operations due to cane shortage. While cane is now available due to heavy rains, transporting the product from farms to the factory has become a challenge.

Air France-KLM boss quits as staff reject pay deal

Air France-KLM chief Jean-Marc Janaillac has announced his resignation after French staff at the strike-hit airline rejected a new pay deal.

“I accept the consequences of this vote and will tender my resignation to the boards of Air France and Air France-KLM in coming days,” he said.

In a ballot, 55% of the French employees rejected the deal.

Air France-KLM – one of Europe’s biggest airlines – has seen a series of strikes in recent weeks.

The industrial action has cost the Franco-Dutch alliance millions of euros.

In the ballot, company employees rejected a 7% pay rise over the next four years.

They have been demanding a 5.1% increase in 2018 instead – in a dispute that began in February.

UK-EU customs partnership ‘still on table’

A new “customs partnership” with the EU – which is fiercely opposed by some Tory Brexiteers – is still on the table, the business secretary says.

Greg Clark warned about the effect of border checks on manufacturing jobs, saying whatever replaces the customs union was of “huge importance”.

He added whichever option was chosen would “take some time” to put in place.

Eurosceptic backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised “Project Fear” warnings about job losses after Brexit.

The UK government says it is leaving the customs union but ministers have not yet agreed what will come next.

Prime Minister Theresa May asked officials to draw up “revised proposals” after last week’s meeting of her key Brexit committee.

Sports highlights

Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Manchester United boss remains in intensive care

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care after having emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage.

A United statement said the procedure “had gone very well” but there is no update on the 76-year-old’s condition.

The Scot retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

He was at Old Trafford last Sunday when he presented Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

Ferguson’s family have requested privacy as he recovers in Salford Royal Hospital.

“We will keep Sir Alex and his loved ones in our thoughts during this time, and we are united in our wish to see him make a comfortable, speedy recovery,” United later said in a tweet.

“He needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.”

Cardiff promoted to Premier League

Cardiff City secured automatic promotion to the Premier League despite drawing at home to Reading, thanks to Fulham’s defeat at Birmingham.

The Bluebirds dominated their tense encounter but were frustrated by the Royals.

However, Fulham’s loss – their first of 2018 in the Championship – brought relief and pure euphoria to the Welsh side.

And Reading joined in the celebrations, with the draw sealing their survival.

The real scenes of jubilation, however, belonged to the home side, with Cardiff’s fans streaming on to the pitch to mob their players as soon as the final whistle blew.

Manager Neil Warnock had said winning a record eighth promotion would be his “greatest achievement” – and it is no wonder, considering the Bluebirds were second from bottom and in disarray when he was appointed in October 2016.

VAR: Technical problem helps decide Australian A-League grand final

Technical problems prevented the video assistant referee being used to help decide the controversial winning goal in Australia’s A-League grand final.

Melbourne Victory’s James Donachie appeared to be in an offside position from a free-kick before heading back across goal to set up Kosta Barbarouses’ ninth-minute winner against Newcastle Jets.

But officials could not use VAR because the feed into the system at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle was lost.

“On this occasion the technology itself failed and the broadcast angles required were unavailable,” said Greg O’Rourke, head of the A-League.

“While we understand that this happened only once this season, it was at a most critical time.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration of the Newcastle Jets, their fans and indeed all football fans.

“We are working with Hawk-Eye to thoroughly understand why it did and what can be done to prevent this happening again.”

VAR has been trialled in some cup competitions in England this season.