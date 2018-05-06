Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Boy with 7 needles in body operated on

Doctors at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital have removed seven needles lodged inside the body of a three year old boy from West Pokot.

The doctors say the needles were manually inserted into the boy’s body with six needles lodging onto his liver and one on his illeum. The surgery took close to two hours, and doctors say the child is stable and recuperating. This is the second bizzare case this year. In March, a 10 month old baby was found with 14 needles lodged in her body.

Outrage after US President Trump mimics Paris attackers

US President Donald Trump has outraged French opinion by suggesting the 2015 attacks on Paris could have been stopped by giving people guns.

He mimicked gunmen summoning and shooting victims one by one, saying “Boom! Come over here!” and using his hand to imitate a gun being fired.

In reality, the attackers sprayed many of their 130 victims with semi-automatic fire and set off bomb belts.

The French foreign ministry called for the victims’ memory to be respected.

“France expresses its firm disapproval of the comments by President Trump about the attacks of 13 November 2015 in Paris and asks for the memory of the victims to be respected,” the foreign ministry said.

François Hollande, who was French president at the time of the attacks, said Mr Trump’s remarks were “shameful”. They “said a lot about what he thinks of France and its values”, he added.

Manuel Valls, who was France’s prime minister in 2015, tweeted: “Indecent and incompetent. What more can I say?”

Lebanon holds first election in a decade

Polls have opened in Lebanon for the first parliamentary elections in almost a decade.

The last elections in the country were in 2009, for what was supposed to be a four-year term.

But parliament extended its term twice due to instability in neighbouring Syria, and to reform the country’s electoral laws.

It changed the voting system, reduced the number of districts, and allowed expatriate voting for the first time.

Hezbollah, the armed group considered a terrorist organisation by the United States and others, is seeking to increase its parliamentary representation.

Voting for all 128 seats continues until 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Official results are not expected until Monday or Tuesday, but analysts expect early details to emerge on Sunday night.

Business highlights

World Bank introduces kitty for marginalized counties

The World Bank has offered a sh120 billion kitty for counties in the marginalized areas of North and Northeastern Kenya. Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot, the counties will receive funds to support solar, agricultural, water, and sanitation development.

“After devolution, this is the second largest transformative project in the region and residents now have a feeling of inclusivity and will have profound impact on populations,” said an elated Mandera Governor Ali Roba who is the chair of Frontier Counties Development Council.

Executive travel Costs fell 66 percent during polls

Foreign travel expenses incurred by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto fell by 66 percent during the 2017 electioneering period. The two leaders used sh44 million in the six months up to December 2017 as compared to sh130 million used in the same period the previous year. This is according to data from the Controller of Budget. The costs are inclusive of delegations accompanying the President and his Deputy on tours such as security details and government officials.

Guinea leader defends controversial port contract

Guinea’s leader Alpha Condé wants to file a complaint against French investigators he accuses of “slanderous denunciation”.

The investigators are looking into allegations French billionaire Vincent Bolloré’s advertising agency – a subsidiary of his eponymous company – provided discounted communications advice to President Condé and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé during elections in 2009 and 2010.

In return, the Bolloré Africa Logistics company was allegedly given licences to operate container ports in Conakry and Lomé.

All parties deny the allegations.

Mr Condé told news agency Reuters: “We have all the evidence proving that I did nothing except defend the interests of Guinea.”

He said he welcomed opposition calls for a parliamentary inquiry into how Bolloré obtained the concession to run the main port in Conakry.

Two rival firms have taken the Bolloré Group to court over the port contracts.

Mr Condé says France’s Getma International, whose contract was cancelled in favor of Bolloré, had not respected its contractual obligations.

Sports highlights

Alex Ferguson: Former Manchester United boss has emergency surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage.

A United statement said the procedure “had gone very well” but Ferguson “needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery”.

The Scot, 76, retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.

He was at Old Trafford last Sunday when he presented Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

Ferguson’s family have requested privacy as he recovers in Salford Royal Hospital.

“We will keep Sir Alex and his loved ones in our thoughts during this time, and we are united in our wish to see him make a comfortable, speedy recovery,” United later said in a tweet.

The most successful manager in the history of the British game, Ferguson’s trophy haul at Old Trafford included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Ferguson famously won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, the year in which he was knighted.

Juventus stun Bologna

Juventus came from behind with three second-half goals to beat Bologna and put them just one win away from a seventh successive Serie A title.

But Juve could be crowned champions on Sunday if Torino beat second-placed Napoli, who are seven points behind.

Simone Verdi had put Bologna ahead with a first-half penalty but a Sebastien de Maio own goal drew Juve level.

Sami Khedira’s strike 12 minutes later turned the game in Juve’s favour before Paulo Dybala added a third.

Bologna took the lead on the half-hour mark when Verdi converted from the spot after Daniele Rugani had brought down Lorenzo Crisetig in the box.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Gonzalo Higuain had the best chances to equalise for Juventus in the first half but it was an own goal that eventually brought them level when De Maio turned the ball into his own net.

Emil Krafth had a chance to give Bologna the lead once again but Gianluigi Buffon touched his effort onto the post.

Khedira scored from close range to put Massimiliano Allegri’s side ahead before Dybala wrapped up the victory six minutes later.

Stoke 10 year Premier League stay ends

Stoke’s 10-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end after they were relegated to the Championship by Crystal Palace’s second-half resurgence.

Home fans streamed out of the Bet365 Stadium immediately after Patrick van Aanholt’s winner, with long-time chairman Peter Coates looking on miserably.

The afternoon had started far better for the hosts.

Manager Paul Lambert – appointed in January to turn the Potters around – had celebrated wildly with Xherdan Shaqiri after the midfielder’s free-kick opened the scoring just before the break.