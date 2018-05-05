Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Zimbabwe’s ruling party launches election campaign

Zimbabwe’s governing Zanu-PF party launched its general election campaign today in the capital, Harare, ahead of polls which must be held by 21 August.

Party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa said if elected he will fight corruption, create jobs and steer Zimbabwe towards rejoining the international community.

Thousands of party supporters attended the launch and outside banners and billboards have been erected.

It is Mr Mngangwa’s first election.

He was installed as leader of the governing Zanu-PF party – and de facto president – last year after then-President Robert Mugabe was ousted by a military takeover.

Earthquakes follow eruptions from Hawaii volcano

A number of strong earthquakes have hit Hawaii’s Big Island, a day after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

One quake, a 6.9 magnitude south-east of the volcano, was the most powerful to hit the US state since 1975.

It briefly cut power, and sent people fleeing from buildings but there was no tsunami warning.

Meanwhile there were several fresh eruptions sending up fountains of lava 30m (100ft), destroying several homes and leaving fissures on three streets.

The Civil Defense Agency told any remaining residents to evacuate.

It said there were deadly levels of dangerous sulphur dioxide gas in the air and emergency crews would not be able to help anyone affected.

The new volcanic activity in Mt Kilauea’s lower east rift zone amounted to “vigorous lava spattering”, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, adding that additional outbreaks in the area were likely.

Tanzania court halts new blogging laws

The High Court of Tanzania has halted the implementation of new rules by the government requiring bloggers to pay $920 for the privilege of posting content online.

The new regulations were due to come into effect yesterday. The court says it will explain on 10 May why it has issued the injunction.

The application to oppose the regulations was made by human rights organisations, the media and popular Tanzanian blogging site Jamii Forums.

Tanzania’s government says the regulations will protect the East African nation from “lies” being spread online. Critics see it as a way of muzzling freedom of expression.

Business highlights

50 crocodiles seized at Heathrow airport

Fifty crocodiles have been seized at Heathrow airport after their transport conditions breached regulations.

The year-old reptiles, which arrived on a flight from Malaysia, had fought each other during the journey due to their cramped circumstances.

Each of the five transportation boxes used had room for four crocodiles – but 10 foot-long animals were in each one.

A Border Force spokesman said “little attention” had been paid to the crocodiles’ welfare.

One crocodile has since died.

The animals had been destined for a farm in Cambridgeshire – where they were to be bred for meat – but are now being cared for by officials from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The remaining 49 crocodiles will be re-homed, a Home Office statement said.

Apple shares hit all-time high

Appleshares have hit an all-time high on news that legendary investor Warren Buffett now has a roughly 5% stake in the tech giant.

Shares in Apple, already the world’s most valuable company, rose by almost 4% on Friday to more than $183.7 each.

Mr Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway group bought about 75 million more shares of the iPhone maker in the first three months of the year.

His investment moves are closely watched across the world.

Mr Buffett’s company has been buying up shares in Apple since 2016. Berkshire Hathaway claimed a nearly 3.3% stake, or more than 166 million shares, at the end of last year.

Alibaba’s sales surge continues

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba saw revenues surge by a better-than-expected 61% in the January-to-March quarter.

Revenues hit 61.9bn yuan ($9.7bn; £7.2bn), boosted by steady sales in its core businesses.

The first three months of the year are usually slow for Alibaba, coming after the boost from Singles Day in November.

Alibaba is one of the world’s most valuable companies, and its shares nearly doubled in value last year.

The company, which listed in New York in 2014 in what was then the world’s biggest initial public offering of shares, has reported income growth of more than 50% for each quarter for the past two years.

Burundi to ban BBC and VOA broadcasts

Burundi’s government says BBC and VOA broadcasts will be banned for six months from 7 May for “falling short of laws governing the press” and “breaching professional ethics”.

It accuses the BBC failed to challenge a Burundian activist interviewed on its French service.

The BBC broadcasts to Burundi on FM relay stations and on two local partner stations.

The country is gearing up for a referendum vote on 17 May, which could extend the rule of President Pierre Nkurunziza until 2034.

Human Rights Watch says Burundi government forces and members of the ruling party have killed, beaten and intimidated people they regard as opponents of the poll.

The US State Department recently said the vote could hurt Burundi’s democratic institutions.

A number of private radio stations have been destroyed and shut down in Burundi during a political crisis which began in 2015, when President Nkurunziza won a controversial third term in office.

Since then, nearly 430,000 people, including opposition politicians, have fled Burundi.

Sports highlights

Kyle Edmund beaten out of Estoril Open

British number one Kyle Edmund is out of the Estoril Open after losing in the quarter-finals to Joao Sousa.

Edmund, ranked 23rd in the world, was beaten 6-3 1-6 6-0 by the Portuguese world number 68 in 88 minutes.

The two will meet again on Saturday, however, when Edmund and Cameron Norrie play Sousa and Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer in the men’s doubles semi-finals.

Rory McIlroy: Masters is now the biggest tournament in golf

Rory McIlroy believes the Masters has now eclipsed the other major championships as “the biggest golf tournament in the world”.

The world number seven plays the first tournament since his final-round 74 at Augusta when he competes at the Wells Fargo Championship this week.

“I don’t care about the US Open or The Open Championship,” said McIlroy.

“The most amount of eyeballs, the most amount of hype, everything is at Augusta.”

He added: “For me it’s the most special tournament that we play and it’s the one everyone desperately wants to win, but even if I was going for my first major, it’s still tough to win.”

McIlroy has won three of the four majors with the Masters the only one to elude him.

Diamond League: Caster Semenya claims 1500m victory in first event of season

South Africa’s Caster Semenya set a national record as she claimed victory in the women’s 1500m at the first Diamond League event of the season.

Semenya, who won gold in the discipline at April’s Commonwealth Games, posted three minutes 59.92 seconds in Doha.

The 27-year-old, who is a two-time Olympic 800m champion, could be impacted by new rules around testosterone levels in female runners.

When asked about the ruling, Semenya said: “I don’t talk about nonsense.”

Athletics South Africa said on Thursday it would challenge the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on the new rules.

IAAF chief Lord Coe has since said that the rules, which will affect track events from 400m up to the mile, are “appropriate for the sport”.