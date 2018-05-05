Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kerosene to be phased out

Tough times lie ahead for millions of Kenyan households relying on kerosene for domestic uses such as cooking and lighting. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) plans to phase the product from the local Market in favour of solar and liquefied petroleum gas.

The commission had previously raised the alarm over adultered fuel.

“The commission has been engaging the two ministries with the aim of overcoming the problem of fuel adulteration. Currently, the country consumes about 33 million litres of kerosene monthly when ideally it should be less than five million litres,” said ERC Director General Pavel Oimeke.

The commission has recommended hiking kerosene prices to match those of diesel as an effective method to do away with the product.

TSC in fresh recruitment drive

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced a recruitment drive aimed at hiring 1042 teachers to replace retirees.

Primary schools will get 826 recruits while secondary schools and colleges will get 216 tutors.

“Eligible candidates should meet the following basic requirements: be Kenyan citizens, 45 years or below, have original professional and academic certificates and be registered as a teacher per Section 23 of the Teachers Service Commission Act 2012,” said TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia.

“Successful candidates will be deployed to serve in stations in any part of the country and not necessarily in the county where they were recruited,” said Ms Macharia.

Sonko’s adopted son Osinya hospitalized

Satrin Osinya, the baby who survived a terror attack inside a church in 2014 and who was later adopted by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after the death of his mother has been hospitalized. Osinya had been doing well until recently despite having had a bullet lodged inside his brain after the attack. The bullet was later removed through surgery.

“The Devil is a liar. My adopted son Satrin Osinya who survived a brain surgery after a bullet lodged in his brain was successfully removed by doctors at KNH has been of late developing complications on and off. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Nairobi hospital. All watu wangu just join my family in praying for him. May he be healed in the mighty name of Jesus,” Sonko`s posted on social media.

Business highlights

Uganda prepaid power system fails for four days

Many Ugandans had to spend days and nights in the dark after the country’s prepaid electricity system, Umeme Yaka, failed for at least four days.

“We are experiencing intermittent service interruptions when vending Yaka tokens. Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,”a statement from Umeme Yaka read.

Aggrieved power consumers implored the Uganda’s Electricity Regulatory Authority to Institute standards and penalties applicable in such situations.

Nakumatt eviction case hits snag

An application by Nakumatt Managing Director Atul Shah challenging the eviction of the retailer from City Mall in Mombasa has been dismissed.

Justice Eric Ogolla termed the application as being within the purview of the Environment and Land Court (ELC), saying the High Court was not allowed to interfere with the matter.

“The current proceedings in this court if allowed to continue can only add confusion to the matter in the ELC with a possibility of conflicting decision,” ruled Justice Ogola.

The ELC had issued an order directing the supermarket vacate the premises following an application by Ideal Locations Ltd, the owners of the mall.

Kuala Lumpur-Singapore named busiest international air route

The air route linking Singapore and the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur has become the busiest in the world, research shows.

Planes made 30,537 trips between the two airports in the year to February 2018, OAG Aviation said.

The route overtook Hong Kong-Taipei in a list dominated by Asian destinations.

Flying between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur takes about an hour, and there are plans to build a high-speed rail link between the two.

The figures mean an average of 84 flights per day plied the route.

The route is operated by a host of budget carriers such as Scoot, Jetstar, Air Asia and Malindo Air as well as the two countries’ flagship carriers, Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines.

Sports highlights

Yaya Toure: Manchester City midfielder to leave at end of season

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old will make his final appearance against Brighton on Wednesday, said manager Pep Guardiola.

Ivory Coast international Toure, who joined City from Barcelona for a fee of about £24m in 2010, signed a new one-year contract in June 2017.

“Yaya came here at the start of the journey,” said Guardiola. “Where we are now is because of what he has done.”

“We cannot forget the period from Roberto Mancini, and especially Manuel Pellegrini, Yaya was the key player.

“The Brighton game we will give him what he deserves, one of the most beautiful farewells a player can receive.

“All the game will we be focused on winning for Yaya, we are going to try to do it for him.”

City host Brighton on 9 May before travelling to Southampton for the final game of the season.

Giro d’Italia: Chris Froome 37 seconds behind Tom Dumoulin on first stage

Britain’s Chris Froome, who crashed in practice, finished 37 seconds behind winner Tom Dumoulin on the first stage of the Giro d’Italia in Jerusalem.

The 32-year-old landed heavily on his right hip hours before the 9.7km time trial but said later that his injuries were “superficial”.

Bandages were visible under the Team Sky rider’s jersey as he finished 21st.

Defending Giro champion and world time trial champion Dumoulin beat Rohan Dennis by two seconds to win the stage.

Froome explained that he lost his front wheel in a corner during the morning’s practice.

“It’s not ideal to race just after having a crash, but that’s bike racing and it’s all part of the sport,” he added.

“A few guys came down today and some were pretty badly injured so I was just grateful it wasn’t more serious.”

Survival means everything to Brighton

Securing Premier League survival “means everything” to Brighton said manager Chris Hughton after the Seagulls’ 1-0 win over Manchester United ensured another season in the top flight.

Pascal Gross’ header from Jose Izquierdo’s cross was cleared by Marcos Rojo – but from just behind the line, with goalline technology awarding the only goal of the game.

“It is great for us going into the last two games knowing. We have come a long way and through some tough periods,” Hughton added.

Brighton’s first top-flight campaign since 1983 concludes with away games against Manchester City and Liverpool.