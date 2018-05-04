StarTimes platform to allow uses to access service on their mobile phones

Platform launched ahead of World Cup kick off

StarTimes has launched a module where the pay TV’s subscribers on the home domestic packages will soon be able to enjoy free access on-the-go via the StarTimes App.

Speaking during the launch, StarTimes Marketing Director Japhet Akhulia said the app will revolutionise watching football on mobile phones.

He said Users can download the StarTimes app for iOS and Android devices from Apple Store and Google Play Store respectively.

“All you need to pay for is internet access and you can directly access our platform anywhere in Kenya,” Akhulia said.

“It should be noted that there is no introductory price for the app downloads or viewings as we are still working on a structured payment module that will serve our various market segments,” said Mr Akhulia.

Akhulia further said the company has introduced friendly prices for various bouquets enabling its clients to pay daily, weekly and monthly.

The cheapest will be their Nyota daily bouquet at Sh22, weekly Sh86 while monthly payments have been retained at Sh259.

StarTimes Terrestrial Decoder platform now available to 70 per cent of the country will see subscribers to the Basic bouquet will attract a Sh50 fee for daily viewing,Sh200 for weekly subscription and Sh599 for the monthly package while the Supa bouquet will attract Sh125 for daily viewing,Sh500 for weekly subscription and Sh1,499 for the monthly access.

StarTimes’ strategy takes the war for clients straight to its rivals doorstep as it is the official World Cup Sponsor that it hopes to use to increase its cu

stomer base.The ceremony was attended by, among others, Kenyan Premier League Chairman and Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier and his Sofapaka counterpart Elly Kalekwa.