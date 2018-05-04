Sports highlights – May 4, 2018

Arsenal Defender Laurent Koscielny set to miss World Cup after suffering Achilles injury

Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny is set to miss the World Cup after suffering a serious Achilles injury during the Europa League semi-final second leg.Koscielny was stretchered off after just 12 minutes of Arsenal’s clash with Atletico Madrid.The 32-year-old lost his footing while moving towards Atletico forward Diego Costa off the ball and was in obvious distress as he clutched his lower leg.

Marseille set for clash with Atletico following 2-1 loss to Red Bull Salzburg

Marseille snatched a dramatic extra-time winner to reach the final of the Europa League after surrendering their two-goal first-leg advantage against Red Bull Salzburg. Portuguese defender Rolando side-footed the decisive goal in the 116th minute from Dimitri Payet’s corner. Amadou Haidara’s poked effort and a Bouna Sarr own goal had ensured the hosts took the tie into extra time. Marseille will meet Atletico Madrid in the final in Lyon on 16 May.

Besiktas boycott resumption of Fenerbahce semi-final

Besiktas kept their word not to turn up to the resumption of their Turkish Cup semi-final second leg at Fenerbahce.The original match at Fenerbahce’s Sukru Saracoglu Stadium was abandoned after 57 minutes when Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.Turkey’s Football Federation ruled the game should resume behind closed doors.