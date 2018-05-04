Newspaper summaries – May 4, 2018

Daily Nation

Questions as Daniel Moi snubs DP Ruto at Kabarak home

Deputy President William Ruto visited former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home on Thursday, but failed to meet him.Sources privy to the visit said the retired president could not meet Mr Ruto as he was undergoing a routine physiotherapy session with his doctors for the entire duration of the visit. A statement from the former president’s office said Mr Ruto, who was accompanied by Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and lawyer Stephen Kipkenda, could not meet Mr Moi who instead offered to meet them on a later date.

Kenya Power to revamp system to end billing problem

A workers’ union has blamed interference with Kenya Power Company’s new billing system for the major hiccups electricity consumers have been experiencing.The Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union General Secretary Ernest Nadome said interference with the new Integrated Consumer Management System (ICMS) is to be blame for the metering complaints raised by clients.

Forgive me too, appeals William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked for forgiveness from all those he offended hours after President Kenyatta’s appeal.“In keeping with HE’s (His Excellency’s) statement, I WSR (William Samoei Ruto) unreservedly apologise to anyone offended or hurt in anyway by what I have said or done at any time,” he posted on Twitter. “Find it in your heart to forgive me. I have forgiven all those who wronged me. Let’s embark on building the bridges of friendship and unity.”

The Standard

17 year old arrested in police uniform, suspected to be member of gang

A 17-year-old boy dressed in Administration Police uniform has been arrested in Igembe South, Meru County. The boy was among suspects being investigated for a spate of crimes in the area, according to the area deputy commissioner, James Kosgey, and the Gitumi assistant chief, Ezekiel Munya. Mr Munya said the boy was arrested after he allegedly broke into a church and stole a laptop.

Court to rule if rich divorced spouses deserve upkeep

The Supreme Court will today determine whether men should pay for upkeep of women capable of sustaining their lifestyles upon divorce. In a decision that is likely to have an impact on how marriage alimony is paid, the court will determine whether it is discriminatory for men to pay maintenance to an estranged woman even when they did not sire children with her.

Also at the center of the dispute between a British couple-Charles Michael Angus Walker Munro and his former wife, Pamela Ann Walker Munro-is whether women should enjoy the men’s upkeep after divorce or separation while their own monies are saved or invested. According to Mr Munro, it is not equitable and fair for Ms Walker to get upkeep money from him, as she has a means of earning a living.

He has told court that her estranged wife has a house in England worth £250,000 (Sh34, 474,500 by current exchange rate), which fetches Sh149, 000 rent monthly, and earns a monthly pension of £320 (Sh44, 127). Chief Justice David Maraga and Justices Jackton Ojwang’, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and Isaac Lenaola heard that Walker also owns luxury cars and boats.

IEBC chair Chebukati reveals the incapacity at agency following resignations

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has admitted that the agency is incapacitated to make any policy decision following the resignation of three commissioners last month. Chebukati, however, resisted calls for him to resign alongside two other commissioners. He said they were instead waiting for the appointing authority to constitute a body that could start the process of replacing the commissioners that exited.

The Star

Firms defend cash paid by state for Ruaraka land

Two firms at the centre of the controversial Ruaraka land have defended payment made to them by the government and accused some unnamed individuals of trying to blackmail them.Afrison Export-Import Limited and Huelands Limited said they are the genuine owners of the parcel.Ruaraka Secondary School, Drive Inn Primary School, a subcounty office and a chief’s office are on the land.In a statement yesterday, the firms said they bought the 97 acres in 1981 from Joreth Limited whose directors at the time were Duncan Ndegwa, a former CBK governor, the late politicians Njenga Karume and Arthur Magugu.

Doctor develops gagdet to treat fractures in children under five

A doctor at the Kenyatta National Hospital has developed a new technology that will transform the management of fractures/broken bones in children aged between 0-5 years.Dr Zachariah Kimengich developed the hip-Spica table with a leg extension in 2017 which has been under a trial phase with 200 procedures having been performed successfully. A Spica table is used to provide both stability and maneuverability while applying a hip spica cast.Prior to the innovation, doctors would use jerry cans, plaster modifications, wood for positioning, a metallic crest or simply having to hold the child in their hands while another orthopedic technician tries to set the broken bones and apply the cast (called a spica cast).

Can’t quit, Won’t quit IEBC, Chebukati tells House team

Polls agency chairman Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners yesterday told a Parliamentary committee they will not resign.Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, Chebukati said those calling for his resignation should focus on how to transform the IEBC.He was with commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu at Parliament Buildings.

Business Daily

Helb loans cut to Sh9.5bn as university intake falls

The Treasury has cut budget allocation to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) by 5.9 per cent to Sh9.5 billion, weeks after it emerged that university enrolment dropped by 43,614 last year.The allocation for the year starting July is a drop from the current Sh10.1 billion, making it the first cut in recent years. Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows university enrollment declined to 520,893 this year from 564,507 recorded a year ago — making it the first drop since the government stated making public student numbers in the 1990s.Admission to public universities of students who scored C+ and above over the past two years has reduced the pool of learners available for private varsities and parallel degrees.

Union opposes State move to import doctors from Cuba

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Thursday hit out at the government’s decision to import Cuban doctors who are not known to practice medicine according to international standards.KMPDU secretary- general Ouma Oluga also criticised the Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Board for failing to conduct peer review of the Cuban doctors and properly advice the Ministry of Health on the merits of importing them.Dr Oluga told the National Assembly’s Health Committee that board members who went to Cuba to assess the qualifications of the Cuban doctors did not administer medical qualification examination that meets Kenya’s acceptability criteria.

Court lays to rest the ghosts of Uchumi for former executive

When Chadwick Omondi Okumu switched jobs from Celtel Kenya (now Airtel) to troubled retail chain, Uchumi Supermarketson January 17, 2007, it was certain that it would not all be a smooth ride.He was part of a team tasked with turning around a limping outfit that had been placed under receivership only six months earlier in May 2006, after it failed to pay debts worth Sh957 million owed to lenders KCB and the PTA Bank.He says on his LinkedIn page that at the retail chain his task was “formulation and implementation of sound financial policies and measures for proper accounting and control over financial risks and to safeguard the financial health and assets of the group.”