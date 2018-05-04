News headlines

News highlights

Ruto barred from meeting Moi in Kabarak

Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from seeing former President Daniel Arap Moi in Kabarak on Thursday. Ruto was accompanied by Energy CS Charles Keter, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and lawyer Stephen Kipkenda. A statement from Moi’s office said Ruto could not see the former president because the visit coincided with a routine physical exercise with his doctors. Ruto’s office blamed the hitch on “protocol frustrations”.

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati fails to account for resigned Commissioners

Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Thursday pushed by MPs to explain the status of the 3 Commissioners including his Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha Maina who are reported to have resigned last month.Members of Parliament wanted to know if Maina, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat were still being paid their dues despite quitting office on April 16. Chebukati passed the blame to National Treasury and Head of Public Service for failing to respond to his letters inquiring on their fate.He told the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that he could not confirm whether they were still earning salaries or not, because he is yet to receive communication from the Treasury.

Court suspends move to oust Wajir Governor

The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Appellate Court’s decision to uphold the nullification of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi’s election.In its ruling on Thursday, the apex court ruled that the governor should remain in office pending the hearing of an appeal he has filed against the decision.Led by Chief Justice David Maraga, the court said the decision is to avert a situation where the office the governor will fall vacant pending the hearing of the appeal.

Business highlights

Kenya ranked among top 20 global destinations for UK travel firm, Kuoni Safaris

Kenya has been ranked the 19th most attractive tourist destination in 2017 out of a world ranking of 25 premiere destinations by renowned UK travel firm, Kuoni Safaris.Kenya has jumped four positions from 23rd in 2016 with more Kuoni clients visiting Kenya despite the prolonged and protracted elections of 2017.Kuoni’s Worldwide trends report 2018 shows there is a growing interest in areas such as Samburu, Tsavo and Amboseli with the Mara remaining the most popular.

Private business owners protest law introducing yellow buses for students

Private business people are in court to challenge the recent Traffic Amendment Act requiring all School vehicles to be painted yellow. The 28 businessmen and women want the regulation nullified claiming they stand to suffer loss of livelihood. The petitioners,who say they own a fleet of about 78 vehicles, which they acquired from personal savings and loans, are yet to comply with the directive insisting it is punitive and irregular.

Housing Ministry floats plan allowing tenants to purchase affordable homes

The Housing Ministry is floating a plan to buy affordable houses from the private sector, thereby allowing tenants to purchase homes using their monthly rent. Part of that plan includes passing of 35 pieces of different legislation to the National Assembly, which will also aim to provide incentives for the private sector to participate in the affordable housing Big four Agenda. Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says the proposed new laws and policies will address the key factors that contribute to the cost of houses.

Sports highlights

Arsenal Defender Laurent Koscielny set to miss World Cup after suffering Achilles injury

Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny is set to miss the World Cup after suffering a serious Achilles injury during the Europa League semi-final second leg.Koscielny was stretchered off after just 12 minutes of Arsenal’s clash with Atletico Madrid.The 32-year-old lost his footing while moving towards Atletico forward Diego Costa off the ball and was in obvious distress as he clutched his lower leg.

Marseille set for clash with Atletico following 2-1 loss to Red Bull Salzburg

Marseille snatched a dramatic extra-time winner to reach the final of the Europa League after surrendering their two-goal first-leg advantage against Red Bull Salzburg. Portuguese defender Rolando side-footed the decisive goal in the 116th minute from Dimitri Payet’s corner. Amadou Haidara’s poked effort and a Bouna Sarr own goal had ensured the hosts took the tie into extra time. Marseille will meet Atletico Madrid in the final in Lyon on 16 May.

Besiktas boycott resumption of Fenerbahce semi-final

Besiktas kept their word not to turn up to the resumption of their Turkish Cup semi-final second leg at Fenerbahce.The original match at Fenerbahce’s Sukru Saracoglu Stadium was abandoned after 57 minutes when Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.Turkey’s Football Federation ruled the game should resume behind closed doors.