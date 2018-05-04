Evening news headlines

News highlights

Five dead and several hospitalised in Kerio Valley



A possible disease outbreak has hit Kerio Valley, leaving five people have dead and 70 others hospitalized. The cases were reported along the border of Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet Counties. The patients are complaining of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea and are being treated at the AIC Lodengo Kolowa in Tiaty Sub-county.

KU students to resume studies on Monday following lecturers’ strike

Kenyatta University (KU) students have been instructed to report back to class on Monday next week after their lecturers signed commitment letters to resume teaching. In a statement, Deputy Vice Chancellor John Okumu said the universities academic activities will resume and be completed as planned. The learning facility becomes the second institution to recall its students after lecturers from Technical University also ended their strike last week.

Reimergence of polio prompts Health Ministry to take action in Nairobi

A rare strain of polio discovered in sewage samples in Eastleigh has prompted the Ministry of Health to kick off a one-week vaccination campaign in Nairobi next week. The campaign targets all children under five years in Nairobi from May 9 to 12. The government has since urged medical practitioners to be on high alert.

Business highlights

World Bank Africa VP Makhtar Diop meets with Uhuru to discuss Big Four Agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met World Bank Africa region Vice President Makhtar Diop and discussed initiatives to accelerate Kenya’s development, including the Big Four.President Kenyatta and Mr Diop agreed on the need to pool resources from the World Bank, development partners, the national and county governments in order to ensure the success of the Big Four Agenda during the meeting at State House, Nairobi.The Head of State informed Mr Diop that he was keen to ensure the Big Four delivers the desired transformation of the lives of Kenyans, especially on the provision of universal health coverage.

Ten Counties gifted with Ksh120 billion World Bank kitty

A Ksh120 billion World Bank funded kitty for projects to plug gaps of development will benefit ten Counties in North and North Eastern Kenya. Under the banner of North and North Eastern Development Initiative (NEDI) covering Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot, the counties will receive funds to support off grid solar access for the underserved counties, climate smart agriculture, water and sanitation development.

Fish Fiesta festival to promote tourism in Kisumu County

Kisumu County has identified Fish Fiesta as its signature product to market its tourism potential.The County Executive Committee member for Tourism Achie Alai says the county has been on a shopping spree to identify a product that is unique.Alai says the Fish Fiesta has the potential to pull local and international tourists to Kisumu following its launch during Easter Holidays.

Sports highlights

Yaya Toure to leave Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Yaya Toure will leave the club in the coming weeks. “Yaya Toure is not going to stay next season. The Brighton game, we will focus on winning and Yaya. We are going to try and win the game for him,” Guardiola said ahead of after Sunday’s match against Huddersfield

Steven Gerrard agrees deal to become Rangers Manager

Steven Gerrard has agreed a three-year deal in principle to become Rangers manager, according to Sky sources. Gerrard will reportedly arrive in Glasgow on Friday to officially sign his contract. Gary McAllister will be his assistant at Ibrox. Gerrard shook hands on the deal with the Rangers hierarchy late on Thursday in London following his return from Rome – where he watched Liverpool reach the Champions League final.

Andy Carroll fined by West Ham after decision to leave bench during game

David Moyes has fined Andy Carroll following his ‘inexcusable’ decision to leave the bench during West Ham’s game against Manchester City.The striker headed down the tunnel after Moyes decided against bringing him on as a substitute during the Hammers’ 4-1 defeat at the London Stadium – something he has since apologised for.