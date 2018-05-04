Business highlights – May 4, 2018

Kenya ranked among top 20 global destinations for UK travel firm, Kuoni Safaris

Kenya has been ranked the 19th most attractive tourist destination in 2017 out of a world ranking of 25 premiere destinations by renowned UK travel firm, Kuoni Safaris.Kenya has jumped four positions from 23rd in 2016 with more Kuoni clients visiting Kenya despite the prolonged and protracted elections of 2017.Kuoni’s Worldwide trends report 2018 shows there is a growing interest in areas such as Samburu, Tsavo and Amboseli with the Mara remaining the most popular.

Private business owners protest law introducing yellow buses for students

Private business people are in court to challenge the recent Traffic Amendment Act requiring all School vehicles to be painted yellow. The 28 businessmen and women want the regulation nullified claiming they stand to suffer loss of livelihood. The petitioners,who say they own a fleet of about 78 vehicles, which they acquired from personal savings and loans, are yet to comply with the directive insisting it is punitive and irregular.

Housing Ministry floats plan allowing tenants to purchase affordable homes

The Housing Ministry is floating a plan to buy affordable houses from the private sector, thereby allowing tenants to purchase homes using their monthly rent. Part of that plan includes passing of 35 pieces of different legislation to the National Assembly, which will also aim to provide incentives for the private sector to participate in the affordable housing Big four Agenda. Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says the proposed new laws and policies will address the key factors that contribute to the cost of houses.