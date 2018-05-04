Afternoon sports highlights – May 4, 2018

Mourinho says Rui Faria would be good replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United assistant Rui Faria would be a good choice for the vacant Arsenal manager’s job, offering to help his friend pack and “carry the bags”. Speculation is rife as to who will succeed Arsene Wenger when his 22-year reign comes to an end this summer, with Liverpool No 2 Zeljko Buvac the surprise bookmakers’ favourite. Buvac is not the only Premier League assistant to be linked with the Gunners post as speculation has linked Manchester City’s coach – and former Arsenal captain – Mikel Arteta as well as Mourinho’s right-hand man.

Manchester United interested in Ajax Winger Justin Kluiver

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in Ajax Winger Justin Kluivert, the 18-year-old son of Dutch legend Patrick. Former United keeper Edwin Van der Sar is now the Ajax chief executive officer. The Dutchman spent six seasons at Old Trafford, making more than 260 appearances, before hanging up his gloves in 2011. However, he has urged Kluivert jnr to remain at the club to continue his development.

Chelsea Head Coach Antonio Conte may join Napoli

Napoli will be interested in Antonio Conte if Chelsea lure coach Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge. Sarri, a 59-year-old Neapolitan, is emerging as the leading contender to succeed Conte as Chelsea manager at the end of the season.Sarri is understood to be keen on the job and there is a growing feeling that his reign at Napoli is almost over.