Afternoon news headlines

News highlights
Authorities move to contain fire in Nairobi’s oldest shopping mall
A fire broke out at Sarit Centre in Nairobi earlier this morning. Authorities moved to contain the inferno as shoppers exited the building. Gigiri Divisional Police chief Vitalis Otieno said the fire started from one of the electronic shops.
Nairobi County officials recommend cremation to cut costs and save space
The Nairobi County Government is urging Nairobi residents to consider cremation as an option, as it is less expensive. Health County Executive Hitan Majevda reiterated that his department is not calling for cremation but merely making a recommendation. He stated that other than save the costs, it also takes up less space.
Business highlights
Lazizi Premier Hotel to be managed by Inter Continental following rebrand
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport based Lazizi Premier Hotel is set to rebrand to Crown Plaza, after signing InterContinental Hotels Group as its new manager.In a statement, Lazizi Premier says the decision to partner with InterContinental Hotel Group is on account of the Group’s strong reputation as one of the leading business hotel brands in the world.On its part, InterContinental says the partnership is part of its expansion plan where it is looking to further its presence by more than 25 percent in 3-5 years from the current 25 hotels it operates on the continent.
Kenya fintech firm wins opportunity to pitch model at SA Summit
Local financial tech firm, Data Integrated will represent Kenya at the MEST Africa Summit in Cape Town in the first Pan-African start-up pitch competition.Data Integrated emerged top out of seven Kenyan start-ups that competed in Nairobi while Mobi Water and Btrack Global came in second and third respectively. The company showcased its services which include end-to-end enterprise payment solutions for SMEs.The fintech firm provides end-to-end payment processing, business data analytics and payment aggregation having processed 5 million transactions worth Ksh5 billion in 2017.
Gound breaks for Ksh150 million food processing plant in Laikipia
Goldenscape Group is set to break ground on its Sh150 million a food processing plant in Laikipia County.The firm Chief Executive Peter Wangai says the plant is aimed at reducing food wastage in the county and increase farmers’ productivity.The plant is looking at processing of tomatoes, vegetables and onions.The plant is expected to employ over 300 people.
Sports highlights
Mourinho says Rui Faria would be good replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United assistant Rui Faria would be a good choice for the vacant Arsenal manager’s job, offering to help his friend pack and “carry the bags”.Speculation is rife as to who will succeed Arsene Wenger when his 22-year reign comes to an end this summer, with Liverpool No 2 Zeljko Buvac the surprise bookmakers’ favourite.Buvac is not the only Premier League assistant to be linked with the Gunners post as speculation has linked Manchester City’s coach – and former Arsenal captain – Mikel Arteta as well as Mourinho’s right-hand man.
Manchester United interested in Ajax Winger Justin Kluiver
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in Ajax Winger Justin Kluivert, the 18-year-old son of Dutch legend Patrick. Former United keeper Edwin Van der Sar is now the Ajax chief executive officer.The Dutchman spent six seasons at Old Trafford, making more than 260 appearances, before hanging up his gloves in 2011.However, he has urged Kluivert jnr to remain at the club to continue his development.
News headlines
