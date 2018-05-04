Afternoon business highlights – May 4, 2018

Lazizi Premier Hotel to be managed by Inter Continental following rebrand

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport based Lazizi Premier Hotel is set to rebrand to Crown Plaza, after signing InterContinental Hotels Group as its new manager. In a statement, Lazizi Premier says the decision to partner with InterContinental Hotel Group is on account of the Group’s strong reputation as one of the leading business hotel brands in the world. On its part, InterContinental says the partnership is part of its expansion plan where it is looking to further its presence by more than 25% in 3-5 years from the current 25 hotels it operates on the continent.

Kenya fintech firm wins opportunity to pitch model at SA Summit

Local financial tech firm, Data Integrated will represent Kenya at the MEST Africa Summit in Cape Town in the first Pan-African start-up pitch competition. Data Integrated emerged top out of seven Kenyan start-ups that competed in Nairobi while Mobi Water and Btrack Global came in second and third respectively. The company showcased its services which include end-to-end enterprise payment solutions for SMEs. The fintech firm provides end-to-end payment processing, business data analytics and payment aggregation having processed 5 million transactions worth Ksh5 billion in 2017.

Gound breaks for Ksh150 million food processing plant in Laikipia

Goldenscape Group is set to break ground on its Sh150 million a food processing plant in Laikipia County. The firm Chief Executive Peter Wangai says the plant is aimed at reducing food wastage in the county and increase farmers’ productivity.The plant is looking at processing of tomatoes, vegetables and onions. The plant is expected to employ over 300 people.