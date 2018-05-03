Why Rick Ross delayed his flight to attend the launch of a leading cancer facility in Kenya

On April 29th, 2018, Rick Ross had to delay his flight for 30 minutes to attend for the launch at the Texas Cancer Centre before he flew back to the US for a big concert that he was scheduled to attend.
Rick Ross, together with NRG boss and an entrouge of 20 classy cars with a police escort, made his way to the event, which was graced by CEO Dr. Catherine Nyongesa whose birthday was on the same day.
The Texas Cancer Centre CEO has hosted the likes of Wahu and Rapdamu on previous occasions to spread cancer awareness. Nameless and Kidum also graced Dr Catherine Nyongesa’s birthday party together with the hospital staff who were all entertained by E the DJ.
