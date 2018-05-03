Sports highlights – May 3, 2018

I am clean, insists Kiprop amid doping claims

World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has denied reports that he failed an out-of-competition drugs test. The 28-year-old three-time world champion reportedly tested positive for banned blood-boosting agent EPO. Kiprop finished second at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but was upgraded to gold when Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi failed a drug test. In a statement he said he would not ruin his career by doping.

Arsenal head of recruitment wants Zeljko Buvac as new Manager

Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat believes Liverpool’s assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is the man to replace Arsene Wenger as manager. Arsenal reportedly wish to appoint Wenger’s successor as soon as possible after the season closes – with Mislintat championing Buvac, his former colleague at Borussia Dortmund.

Roma edge past Liverpool with 4-2 win

Liverpool booked a date with Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26, despite losing 4-2 in Roma, going through 7-6 on aggregate. Holding a 5-2 first-leg advantage from Anfield, Liverpool eased any early nerves when Sadio Mane struck, but an unfortunate James Milner own goal levelled the scores on the night. Any hopes of a Roma comeback were dented by Georginio Wijnaldum and although Edin Dzeko and a double from Radja Nainggolan made the scoreline close, the visitors saw out a freakishly high-scoring tie to make their first Champions League final since 2007.