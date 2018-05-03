Newspaper summaries – May 3, 2018

Daily Nation

I am sorry, says President Kenyatta in new unity plea

“Forgive me.” Those were the two words that marked the climax of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation address on Wednesday as he used the annual event to make a call for Kenyans to unite in the wake of a divisive and fraught electioneering period last year. “If there was anything I said last year that hurt or wounded you, if I damaged the unity of this country in any way, I ask you to forgive me, and to join me in repairing that harm,” asked the President, who was sworn in for a second term in January this year after months of bruising political campaigns and two elections.

Knut row: Wilson Sossion attends meeting alone

The leadership row in the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) deepened yesterday when suspended Secretary-General Wilson Sossion turned up alone for a meeting with the teachers’ employer on promotions. Mr Sossion arrived at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters at 9am for the meeting while other union leaders led by acting Secretary-General Hesbon Otieno did not show up, saying they had asked for postponement to allow them put their house in order.

Raging floods, rains continue to leave trail of destruction

Heavy rains on Wednesday continued to leave a trail of destruction across the country. More than 1,000 people were displaced after dams in Tana River County were submerged by the floods, spilling water into the villages. Residents in sections of Galole constituency and larger parts of Tana Delta and Bura living near the dams have been forced to move to camps on higher ground.

State of the Nation: Babu Owino shakes hands with President Uhuru

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has realised President Uhuru Kenyatta is a good guy who doesn’t hold grudges. This would explain why the President allowed a handshake with the controversial young MP on Wednesday, after the President’s annual State of the Nation address at Parliament buildings. When addressing the nation, President Uhuru said Kenyans needed to unite and called on the MPs to make peace by shaking hands.

Cheers as largest container ship sails into Mombasa port

One of the world’s largest cargo ships sailed into Mombasa on Monday, signalling that the port’s expansion was paying off. Residents lined the Likoni ferry crossing to watch the massive MV MSC Portugal sail up the channel into Kilindini Harbour. According to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), the safe navigation into the channel by the ship carrying 6,000 twenty-foot containers indicated the port had finally become a world-class facility. The vessel, with a length equivalent to three football fields, is the longest container ship to call at the port.

No employment shortcut for the 100 Cuban doctors, says Health CS Sicily Kariuki

The 100 medical specialists from Cuba will have to pass a series of tests before deployment, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has said. Ms Kariuki has allayed fears expressed by doctors’ union who have been against their importation that the medics will be given preferential treatment on employment procedures against local doctors. The CS, in a statement, said once the medics jet in, the Ministry, through the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (MPDB) will ensure the specialists have the requisite skills and competencies.

‘I had no role in Sh1.5bn pay out’

Attorney General Paul Kihara has dismissed claims his office was involved in the partial payment of Sh1.5 billion to a private firm for acquisition of land hosting two city public schools. Kihara maintains his predecessor — Githu Muigai —only offered legal advise to Education PS Belio Kipsang’ over the disputed land, where Ruaraka High School and Drive Inn Primary Schools are. The AG told the National Assembly Lands Committee last week that his office received a letter from Kipsang’ on June 29 last year, requesting for legal advise on the compulsory acquisition of the property.

Jubilee plans Chief Minister post to address ethnic strife

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee yesterday appeared to test the waters, for an expansion of the Cabinet, with a proposal to create a Chief Minister post. A leaked draft Bill — The Constitution of Kenya, 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2018 — proposes the creation of the position of Chief Minister. It is authored by a Jubilee strategist. It emphasises ethnic inclusion and declares that it is not sustainable to continue to have the perception the country’s leadership is controlled by only two communities. The Bill’s memorandum says it intends to help end Kenya’s long history of ethnic grambling.

Sossion stays put amid calls to leave SG office

The rift in Knut has widened after ousted secretary general Wilson Sossion said he will not quit. On Tuesday, deputy secretary general Hesborne Otieno was declared the acting SG a meeting held in Nairobi. But Sossion dismissed the decision. He said the calls to have him out of office have been politically instigated by people with selfish interests.

UoN to build hostels in Kisumu with eye on EA bloc students

The University of Nairobi (UoN) plans to build student hostels on its Kisumu Campus. Speaking during the commissioning of the Kisumu Campus Complex, Vice-chancellor Philip Mbithi attributed low enrolment at the campus to lack of accommodation. “We are hoping to work with the county government and other potential investors to build adequate hostels, (the shortage) has been a setback for students who want to enroll at the institution,” Prof Mbithi said. He said the institution will work with the county government and private investors to build hostels to house over 5,000 students.

Italian agency in Sh65m funding for local start-ups

The Italian Agency for Development Co-operation has disbursed Sh65.5 million (€542,000) to fund 20 local start-ups, following a partnership between Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and an Italian organisation. The funds will be channelled through the E4Impact Foundation, an accelerator that will fund, to incubate and mentor 20 local businesses annually, with an aim of boosting entrepreneurship. On Monday, KNCCI and E4Impact Foundation signed a five-year deal for joint projects expected to benefit medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).

Kobil sets record with Sh707m CEO exit pay

Oil marketer KenolKobil paid its former chief executive, Jacob Segman, Sh707.1 million to settle a long-running dispute over his stock-based compensation, making it corporate Kenya’s largest single payout to an executive. The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm disclosed Mr Segman’s final compensation in its latest annual report that has been published in line with the new reporting regulations requiring detailed account of money paid to individual directors.