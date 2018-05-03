News headlines

News highlights

KNUT boss dismisses his suspension and refuses to step down

Suspended Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion says he is going on with his duties as the body’s spokesman describing his ouster as inconsequential. Sossion stated that according to the law, he is the duly elected spokesman and dared those opposed to this to present their case at the Annual Delegates Conference. On Wednesday, Sossion turned up for a meeting with the teachers’ employer on promotions alone. Other union leaders led by acting Secretary-General Hesbon Otieno did not show up, saying they had asked for postponement to allow them put their house in order.

Uhuru rallies support for Big Four Agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta has presented to Parliament a comprehensive scorecard of his Government’s achievements on areas of national values, security and Kenya’s obligations to the international community. The President, who addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, also urged all arms of government to work in tandem to achieve the ambitious objectives of his Big Four Agenda. The President said the country currently stands on a focused trajectory of prosperity, freedom and safety.

Nomination of Karugu as Nyeri Deputy Governor approved

The Nyeri County Assembly has approved Caroline Karugu for appointment by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga to the office of Deputy Governor despite objection from some members. This is after a report by the Public Appointments Committee was tabled in the chambers on Wednesday morning session by Majority Leader James Kanyugo who also gave a notice of motion for the approval of the deputy governor nominee. Delivering the approval, Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia noted that this is the first time in the country a session of this kind is being conducted by the County Assembly in regard to vacancy in the seat of a deputy governor.

Business highlights

Government negotiating financing of Ksh540 billion Naivasha-Malaba SGR line

Kenya has begun negotiations for the financing of the Naivasha-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway line in Sections 2B and C. In his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that negotiations are in progress for the financing of the third phase of the SGR line that started with the Mombasa – Nairobi line. China is currently financing Section 2A SGR line from Nairobi to Naivasha that is currently under construction valued at Ksh150 billion.

Affordable housing laws to attract private sector investors

The Government is working on new legislation and policies to incentivize investments in affordable housing by the private sector. Speaking during the State of the Nation address on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the move is aimed at eliminating barriers to affordable housing investment. Under the Big Four Agenda, housing is given prominence with Kenyatta promising to deliver one million houses in the next five years during his second and final term as president.

Heavy rains disrupt milling plans for Mumias Sugar

Mumias Sugar Company’s plan to restart cane processing may be disrupted due to heavy rains. This comes after the miller temporarily shut down operations last month due to cane shortage. Chief executive Nashon Aseka said on Wednesday that sugarcane farms are waterlogged making it difficult to transport the raw material to the factory.

Sports highlights

I am clean, insists Kiprop amid doping claims

World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop has denied reports that he failed an out-of-competition drugs test. The 28-year-old three-time world champion reportedly tested positive for banned blood-boosting agent EPO. Kiprop finished second at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but was upgraded to gold when Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi failed a drug test. In a statement he said he would not ruin his career by doping.

Arsenal head of recruitment wants Zeljko Buvac as new Manager

Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat believes Liverpool’s assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is the man to replace Arsene Wenger as manager. Arsenal reportedly wish to appoint Wenger’s successor as soon as possible after the season closes – with Mislintat championing Buvac, his former colleague at Borussia Dortmund.

Roma edge past Liverpool with 4-2 win

Liverpool booked a date with Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26, despite losing 4-2 in Roma, going through 7-6 on aggregate. Holding a 5-2 first-leg advantage from Anfield, Liverpool eased any early nerves when Sadio Mane struck, but an unfortunate James Milner own goal levelled the scores on the night. Any hopes of a Roma comeback were dented by Georginio Wijnaldum and although Edin Dzeko and a double from Radja Nainggolan made the scoreline close, the visitors saw out a freakishly high-scoring tie to make their first Champions League final since 2007.