Evening news headlines

News highlights

Poachers kill three of Kenya’s rhinos

The Kenya Wildlife Service has reported that poachers killed two black rhinos and a calf at Meru National Park. KWS officials stated that a thorough search, both aerial and ground, was conducted at first light and the carcasses] found with the horns missing. The service said its officers laid ambushes at several strategic points after hearing gunshots but were not successful.

KNUT boss Wilson Sossion apologises to ousters

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion has maintained that he will not quit the position and instead apologised to those he has wronged within and outside the union. Addressing the media on Thursday, Sossion said he has no ill-will against anyone, adding that he will remain devoted to his work as secretary general. On Wednesday, Sossion moved to the court through lawyer James Orengo after his purported suspension on May 1. He was replaced by Hesborne Otieno following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting during which members voted in favour of a motion to discuss his conduct. Sossion dismissed the decision. He said the calls to have him out of office have been politically instigated by people with selfish interests.

Police arrest three fraudsters in Malindi

Authorities have nabbed three fraudsters in Malindi, including a Greek national who have been conning people millions of shillings by pretending to purchase property. The cartels consist of a chain of people purporting to be brokers, lawyers and property valuers. Among those arrested are Annols Agalitos alias John Pappas., along with Lennox Katana Sifa from Malindi, and Chris Joseph.

Business highlights

African Development Bank launches Africa’s premier investment marketplace

The African Development Bank will officially launch the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) ‒Africa’s premier investment market place on May 8th, 2018. The launch is a forerunner to the first-ever Africa Investment Forum. The African Development Bank’s ‘Africa Economic Outlook 2018’ indicates that Africa’s infrastructure requirements amount to US $130-$170 billion a year. To address these challenges, the African Development Bank is championing the Africa Investment Forum as a platform to actively engage the private sector and to facilitate projects that have the capacity to transform the continent.

Sugar imports down 54%

The Sugar Directorate says Kenya’s sugar imports in the first quarter of 2018 fell by 54% compared with the same period last year when high volumes were shipped into the country in the duty-free window. Market report from the Directorate indicate that imports dropped to 49,445 tonnnes in the period under review from 107,622 tonnes of the first three months last year.

Sports highlights

Manchester United prioritize Alex Sandro transfer

Manchester United have prioritised signing left-back Alex Sandro to replace Luke Shaw next season. It is understood United’s interest in Tottenham defender Danny Rose has cooled and Jose Mourinho is prepared to let Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney move to another Premier League club as he targets Brazil international Sandro. Mourinho travelled to Glasgow to watch Scotland’s friendly defeat to Costa Rica at Hampden Park in March amid interest in Tierney, 20, but the three-time PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year was injured. Bournemouth are understood to be prepared to match Celtic’s valuation of Tierney but Liverpool could intervene despite signing Tierney’s national team competitor Andy Robertson in the summer.

PSG set sights on Tottenham star Christian Eriksen

Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ready to make a £100million move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen in the coming weeks. The French champions have singled out the Danish international star as one of the men they want to rebuild their midfield for a successful Champions League campaign next summer under incoming coach Thomas Tuchel. Eriksen, 26, has been an increasingly important player for Spurs for five years now and they are desperate to hang on to a player who has forged a formidable relationship with Harry Kane. He has scored 14 goals this season and produced 10 assists in one of his best campaigns yet but once again the White Hart Lane club have missed out on major honours, though they look sure to finish in the top four.

Wolves ready to close in Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland

Wolverhampton Wanderers are being linked with a deal for Stoke City and England keeper Jack Butland. The ambitious Midlands club are poised to join the race for Butland if Stoke are relegated. Nuno Esperito Santo’s newly-promoted Championship winners intend to show they mean business and have put the 25-year-old at the top of their shopping list.