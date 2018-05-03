Business highlights – May 3, 2018

Government negotiating financing of Ksh540 billion Naivasha-Malaba SGR line

Kenya has begun negotiations for the financing of the Naivasha-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway line in Sections 2B and C. In his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that negotiations are in progress for the financing of the third phase of the SGR line that started with the Mombasa – Nairobi line. China is currently financing Section 2A SGR line from Nairobi to Naivasha that is currently under construction valued at Ksh150 billion.

Affordable housing laws to attract private sector investors

The Government is working on new legislation and policies to incentivize investments in affordable housing by the private sector. Speaking during the State of the Nation address on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the move is aimed at eliminating barriers to affordable housing investment. Under the Big Four Agenda, housing is given prominence with Kenyatta promising to deliver one million houses in the next five years during his second and final term as president.

Heavy rains disrupt milling plans for Mumias Sugar

Mumias Sugar Company’s plan to restart cane processing may be disrupted due to heavy rains. This comes after the miller temporarily shut down operations last month due to cane shortage. Chief executive Nashon Aseka said on Wednesday that sugarcane farms are waterlogged making it difficult to transport the raw material to the factory.