Business highlights – May 3, 2018

Government negotiating financing of Ksh540 billion Naivasha-Malaba SGR line
Kenya has begun negotiations for the financing of the Naivasha-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway line in Sections 2B and C. In his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that negotiations are in progress for the financing of the third phase of the SGR line that started with the Mombasa – Nairobi line. China is currently financing Section 2A SGR line from Nairobi to Naivasha that is currently under construction valued at Ksh150 billion.
Affordable housing laws to attract private sector investors
The Government is working on new legislation and policies to incentivize investments in affordable housing by the private sector. Speaking during the State of the Nation address on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the move is aimed at eliminating barriers to affordable housing investment. Under the Big Four Agenda, housing is given prominence with Kenyatta promising to deliver one million houses in the next five years during his second and final term as president.
Heavy rains disrupt milling plans for Mumias Sugar
Mumias Sugar Company’s plan to restart cane processing may be disrupted due to heavy rains. This comes after the miller temporarily shut down operations last month due to cane shortage. Chief executive Nashon Aseka said on Wednesday that sugarcane farms are waterlogged making it difficult to transport the raw material to the factory.
News highlights-July 3 2017 Varsity dons down tools over 2013-2017 pay deal
Varsity dons down tools over 2013-2017 pay deal University lecturers and workers have downed their tools on Monday, July 3 over lack of implementation of the 2013-2017 Sh10 billion Collective
Gor branches demand elections by Dec 4
A storm is brewing at Gor Mahia over club elections with a section of the branches giving an ultimatum to the current office to organise polls by latest December
City wait on De Bruyne injury news
Manchester City should discover the full extent of Kevin de Bruyne’s hamstring injury by tomorrow. The Belgium midfielder, 25, pulled up in the 81st minute of Saturday’s 3-1 win over
