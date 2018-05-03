Afternoon sports highlights – May 3, 2018

Sadio Mane confident Liverpool can beat any team

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool are capable of beating “any team in the world” after they reached the Champions League final. The winger scored the opening goal of their 4-2 semi-final second-leg defeat to Roma in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday which saw the Reds progress 7-6 on aggregate.

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand denied professional boxing licence

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand says he is disappointed after being refused a professional boxing licence. The 39-year-old, who retired from football in 2015, launched his new career in September. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said they would not be reviewing his application, Ferdinand said.

West Ham Striker Andy Carroll apologises to Manager following row

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has apologised and returned to training after a row with manager David Moyes. Carroll was sent home from training on Monday after Moyes was unhappy with him leaving the bench early in Sunday’s match against Manchester City. Moyes made a triple substitution during the game, a 4-1 defeat, and Carroll headed to the dressing room early. It is understood he was sent home after he refused to apologise on Monday. The club now considers the matter settled.