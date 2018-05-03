Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Government announces 100% waiver on penalties for HELB loan defaulters

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has announced a 100 percent waiver on Higher Education Loans Board penalties. Speaking during a breakfast meeting Thursday morning, Amina however said the waiver is only applicable until the end of next month. The CS stated that despite the tremendous efforts by HELB, out of the 396,680 loan accounts that have matured, 81,994 of these accounts worth Ksh8.2 billion are not being repaid.

KNUT barred from forcing Sossion out of office

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has restrained the registrar of Trade Union from removing the name of Wilson Sossion as Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Teachers (KNUT). Justice Maureen Onyango directed that the union should should not undertake any action seeking to replace Sossion pending the hearing of a petition before him. She further stated that the Teachers Service Commission should also not remove Sossion’s name as a KNUT official from its records.

Kenyans missing out on vaccines due to industrial strikes

Kenyans are missing out on vital vaccines due in part to industrial strikes by doctors and nurses, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has said. Full Immunization Coverage (FIC) declined from 69% in 2016 to 63% last year, the lowest in five years according to the latest economic survey released by the Bureau. The huge decline in 2017 was attributed to strikes by doctors and nurses in public health facilities which led to a reduced number of patients visiting public hospitals.

Business highlights

Charcoal prices up 55% following ban on logging

The price of a 4kg tin of charcoal jumped by 55.3% to Ksh125.48 in April from Ksh80 a year ago, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) monthly survey has found. The hike follows the government’s recent ban on logging that caused a severe scarcity of charcoal in the local market.

Davis & Shirtliff launches prepaid water meter

Davis & Shirtliff, has introduced a prepaid ‘smart’ meter, facilitating sale through automated mobile taps and cutting on credit default. David Gatende, the Water and energy equipment reseller’s CEO, said the product, known as Aqtap from Grundfos, will see consumers load money on ‘smart’ water cards for use in the meter.

Lands Commission sued for allegedly defying court order

Activists, Mr Okiya Omtatah and Nyakina Wycliffe Gisebe, have filed a contempt of court proceedings against the National Land Commission (NLC) for paying Ksh1.5 billion to two agencies against a court order. The duohave sued Prof Muhammad Swazuri-led commission over the payment to Afrison Export Import Limited and Huelands Limited. The payment is part of Sh3.3 billion compensation for 96 acres of land occupied by two public schools in Nairobi.

Sports highlights

Sadio Mane confident Liverpool can beat any team

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool are capable of beating “any team in the world” after they reached the Champions League final. The winger scored the opening goal of their 4-2 semi-final second-leg defeat to Roma in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday which saw the Reds progress 7-6 on aggregate.

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand denied professional boxing licence

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand says he is disappointed after being refused a professional boxing licence. The 39-year-old, who retired from football in 2015, launched his new career in September. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said they would not be reviewing his application, Ferdinand said.

West Ham Striker Andy Carroll apologises to Manager following row

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has apologised and returned to training after a row with manager David Moyes. Carroll was sent home from training on Monday after Moyes was unhappy with him leaving the bench early in Sunday’s match against Manchester City. Moyes made a triple substitution during the game, a 4-1 defeat, and Carroll headed to the dressing room early. It is understood he was sent home after he refused to apologise on Monday. The club now considers the matter settled.